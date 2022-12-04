Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Troy Hill and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Dec 04, 2022 at 11:43 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cornerback Troy Hill (groin) and offensive tackle Bobby Evans are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).

Los Angeles' other inactives include linebacker Travin Howard (hip), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) and defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle). Howard, Lewis, McCutcheon and Donald were all ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

CB Troy Hill

LB Travin Howard

OLB Terrell Lewis

OT Bobby Evans

WR Lance McCutcheon

DL Aaron Donald

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Penny Hart

CB Artie Burns

RB Travis Homer

T Jake Curhan

DE L.J. Collier

DT Myles Adams

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

2 - CB Troy Hill
1 / 116

2 - CB Troy Hill

roster gallery 16x9-2
2 / 116
3 - RB Cam Akers
3 / 116

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
4 / 116
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
5 / 116

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
6 / 116
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
7 / 116

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
8 / 116
8 - K Matt Gay
9 / 116

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
10 / 116
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
11 / 116

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
12 / 116
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
13 / 116

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
14 / 116
11 - P Riley Dixon
15 / 116

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
16 / 116
12 - WR Van Jefferson
17 / 116

12 - WR Van Jefferson

roster gallery 16x9-11
18 / 116
13 - QB John Wolford
19 / 116

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
20 / 116
14 - CB Cobie Durant
21 / 116

14 - CB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-14
22 / 116
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
23 / 116

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
24 / 116
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
25 / 116

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
26 / 116
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
27 / 116

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
28 / 116
19 - WR Brandon Powell
29 / 116

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
30 / 116
2022-tj-carter-headshot
31 / 116
roster gallery 16x9-20
32 / 116
21 - S Russ Yeast
33 / 116

21 - S Russ Yeast

2022-roster-gallery-russ-yeast
34 / 116
22 - DB David Long Jr.
35 / 116

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
36 / 116
23 - RB Kyren Williams
37 / 116

23 - RB Kyren Williams

roster gallery 16x9-23
38 / 116
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
39 / 116

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
40 / 116
2022-rivers-ronnie-headshot
41 / 116
roster gallery 16x9-30
42 / 116
31 - DB Robert Rochell
43 / 116

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
44 / 116
32 - ILB Travin Howard
45 / 116

32 - ILB Travin Howard

roster gallery 16x9-32
46 / 116
33 - DB Nick Scott
47 / 116

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
48 / 116
37 - S Quentin Lake Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
49 / 116

37 - S Quentin Lake

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

roster gallery 16x9-37
50 / 116
38 - DB Shaun Jolly
51 / 116

38 - DB Shaun Jolly

roster gallery 16x9-38
52 / 116
2022-brown-malcom-headshot
53 / 116
roster gallery 16x9-41
54 / 116
42 - LS Matthew Orzech
55 / 116

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
56 / 116
43 - LB Jake Gervase
57 / 116

43 - LB Jake Gervase

roster gallery 16x9-43
58 / 116
44 - OLB Daniel Hardy
59 / 116

44 - OLB Daniel Hardy

roster gallery 16x9-28
60 / 116
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
61 / 116

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

2022-roster-gallery-bobby-wagner
62 / 116
52 - LB Terrell Lewis
63 / 116

52 - LB Terrell Lewis

roster gallery 16x9-52
64 / 116
53 - LB Ernest Jones
65 / 116

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-53
66 / 116
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
67 / 116

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
68 / 116
55 - OC Brian Allen
69 / 116

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
70 / 116
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
71 / 116

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
72 / 116
61 - OT AJ Arcuri
73 / 116

61 - OT AJ Arcuri

roster galler 16x9-61
74 / 116
62 - G Jeremiah Kolone
75 / 116

62 - G Jeremiah Kolone

roster gallery 16x9-62
76 / 116
63 - G Oday Aboushi
77 / 116

63 - G Oday Aboushi

roster gallery 16x9-63
78 / 116
64 - C Matt Skura
79 / 116

64 - C Matt Skura

roster gallery 16x9-64
80 / 116
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
81 / 116

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
82 / 116
67 - OT Chandler Brewer
83 / 116

67 - OT Chandler Brewer

roster gallery 16x9-67
84 / 116
68 - OT Ty Nsekhe
85 / 116

68 - OT Ty Nsekhe

roster gallery 16x9-68
86 / 116
71 - OT Bobby Evans
87 / 116

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
88 / 116
73 - G David Edwards
89 / 116

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
90 / 116
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
91 / 116

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
92 / 116
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
93 / 116

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
94 / 116
87 - TE Jacob Harris
95 / 116

87 - TE Jacob Harris

2022-roster-gallery-jacob-harris
96 / 116
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
97 / 116

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

roster gallery 16x9-45
98 / 116
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
99 / 116

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-89
100 / 116
91 - DT Greg Gaines
101 / 116

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
102 / 116
92 - DT Jonah Williams
103 / 116

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
104 / 116
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
105 / 116

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
106 / 116
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
107 / 116

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
108 / 116
95 - DT Bobby Brown III Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner
109 / 116

95 - DT Bobby Brown III

Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner

roster gallery 16x9-95
110 / 116
96 - OLB Keir Thomas II
111 / 116

96 - OLB Keir Thomas II

roster gallery 16x9-51
112 / 116
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
113 / 116

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
114 / 116
99 - DT Aaron Donald
115 / 116

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
116 / 116
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Seahawks in Week 13

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 13 home game against the Seattle Seahawks, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Seahawks in Week 13

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Rams buscan salir de la mala racha y ayudar a Bobby Wagner a obtener un triunfo especial contra los Seahawks

John Wolford abrirá como quarterback de Los Ángeles, que tratará de meterle una zancadilla a Seattle a pesar de no contar con Aaron Donald.

news

"Our expectation as a d-line is to have no drop-off": How Rams defensive line is approaching Aaron Donald being out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald will miss his first game due to injury in his nine-year NFL career on Sunday, creating a big challenge and a big opportunity for the Rams' young defensive linemen.

news

Injury Report 12/2: Travin Howard, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon out for Week 13 vs. Seahawks; Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ernest Jones questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

news

Bobby Wagner faces off against former team in Week 13 showdown at SoFi Stadium | Rams-Seahawks Game Preview

In this week's Los Angeles Rams game preview, J.B. Long describes the importance of Bobby Wagner's leadership, details how the Rams' use of two quarterbacks may benefit them against this Seattle Seahawks defense, and points out how this may end up being the Special Teams matchup of the week.

news

From the Podium: Seahawks, Week 13

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on coaching against Rams LB Bobby Wagner

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares his perspective on going against Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who spent his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Aaron Donald out for Seahawks game, "safe to say" Matthew Stafford won't play, latest on Daniel Hardy

Updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay on the statuses of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Daniel Hardy heading into Sunday's Week 13 game against the Seahawks.

news

Rams P Riley Dixon details his first season in horns & impactful performance against the Chiefs | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 96

Los Angeles Rams punter Riley Dixon joins J.B. Long to talk about his first year with the Rams and the impressive punting display against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12.

news

First Look: Rams host Seahawks in first of back-to-back home games to kick off December

An early preview of Sunday's Week 13 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising