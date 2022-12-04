Troy Hill and Bobby Evans among Rams' inactives for Week 13 vs. Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Cornerback Troy Hill (groin) and offensive tackle Bobby Evans are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. PT, FOX).
Los Angeles' other inactives include linebacker Travin Howard (hip), outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back), wide receiver Lance McCutcheon (shoulder) and defensive lineman Aaron Donald (ankle). Howard, Lewis, McCutcheon and Donald were all ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
CB Troy Hill
LB Travin Howard
OLB Terrell Lewis
OT Bobby Evans
WR Lance McCutcheon
DL Aaron Donald
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WR Penny Hart
CB Artie Burns
RB Travis Homer
T Jake Curhan
DE L.J. Collier
DT Myles Adams
