Rams CB Troy Hill undergoes surgery on fractured thumb, K Greg Zuerlein suffers muscle strain

Dec 16, 2019
Rams cornerback Troy Hill underwent surgery today to repair a fractured thumb sustained in Sunday's game, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday evening.

"There's a possibility that we could cast that and he could play this week, but we'll see how he's feeling and what his pain tolerance looks like as the week progresses," McVay said regarding Hill's status for Saturday's game against the 49ers.

If Hill is unable to play, Darious Williams would be the next man up at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Hill has played in each of Los Angeles' 14 games this season, with the Cowboys game marking his ninth consecutive start. His 38 total tackles, one sack and eight pass breakups in 2019 are all career-highs, while his two interceptions match his career best in a single season.

Additionally, kicker Greg Zuerlein suffered a "low-strain quad" against the Cowboys, but McVay said they expect him to be able to play against the 49ers. The team is preparing other options in the event Zuerlein is unable to go on Saturday.

"We'll kick him later in the week and see how he's feeling," McVay said.

Quarterback Jared Goff suffered a right thumb contusion on Sunday, and McVay said he believed it occurred as a result of hitting left tackle Andrew Whitworth's helmet while finishing the throw which resulted in an interception. McVay said Goff is "feeling good" after having it checked out today.

