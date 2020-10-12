Troy Reeder has career performance in Rams' win at Washington

Oct 11, 2020 at 05:49 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

For a split second, Rams linebacker Troy Reeder had dropped back into coverage.

But with Los Angeles' secondary blanketing Washington's receivers, defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers commanding the attention of Washington's tackles and guards, and defensive linemen Greg Gaines taking away the center, a sizable lane opened up for Reeder to rush the passer and bring down Washington quarterback Alex Smith for his second sack of the game.

Reeder would finish with three, putting together a career performance in L.A.'s 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

"I think pretty much all three of them were, you could give a lot of credit to our actual defensive lineman and pass rushers who were just getting after the quarterback all day and kind of flushing them out," Reeder said during his postgame video conference. "And then, as the next guy in there, capitalized on it, but everybody was getting after him today. So really good defensive game, and overall teamwork."

Whether it was due to his own efforts or those around him, Reeder deserves credit for the performance and stepping in seamlessly for an injured Micah Kiser.

McVay had told reporters prior to the Rams' Thursday practice that Reeder would be the next man up should Kiser not be able to play against Washington. Following Friday's practice, McVay said Kiser would be a gametime decision.

Regardless of timing, Reeder said he was comfortable stepping into a starting role because of the experience he gained as a rookie last year, particularly the amount of playing time over the final 12 games.

"I prepare every week like I'm going to be in the game, and support the guys who are and help them prepare," Reeder said.

The University of Delaware product finished with a team-high 10 combined tackles; his eight solo stops tied his career-high set against Seattle in Week 5 last year. His three sacks were second to Donald's four. Linebacker Jachai Polite's first career sack pushed the total to eight for the unit collectively. Reeder also contributed three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss, while the Rams as a team produced eight and nine respectively.

His L.A. teammates were just as confident as he was that he would fill in capably.

"Troy's amazing," Brockers said. "When Micah got hurt, he was kind of reluctant to get out, but I told him, 'I mean, we got Troy, we got a great backup behind you, you have your brother behind you, let's trust that he's going to get the job done.' The fact that he went out there and balled today, had a couple sacks and a lot of tackles, it just shows our next-man-up philosophy is true."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was also pleased with Reeder's performance.

"He was outstanding and did a great job stepping in and running the show," McVay said.

PHOTOS: Rams take on Washington Football Team for Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
1 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
2 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
3 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
4 / 55

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2020 Perry Knotts
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
5 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
6 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
7 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
8 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
9 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
10 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
11 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
12 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
13 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
14 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
15 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
16 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
17 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
18 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
19 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
20 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
21 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
22 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
23 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
24 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
25 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
26 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
27 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
28 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
29 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
30 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
31 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
32 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
33 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
34 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
35 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
36 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
37 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
38 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
39 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
40 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
41 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
42 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
43 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
44 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
45 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
46 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
47 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
48 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
49 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
50 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
51 / 55

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2020 Perry Knotts
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game against on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
52 / 55

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen (8) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL football game against on Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Washington, District of Columbia. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

Perry Knotts/2020 Perry Knotts
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
53 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
54 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.
55 / 55

The Los Angeles Rams are in D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for a Week 5 battle in the Beltway.

Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: McVay, Reeder, Kupp, Brockers, Goff react to Rams' Week 5 win over Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions following Los Angeles' 30-10 win at Washington on Sunday.
news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Washington 30-10 for NFC East sweep

Big performances by defensive lineman Aaron Donald, linebacker Troy Reeder and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. help the Los Angeles Rams move to 4-1 on the season.
news

Micah Kiser inactive, Troy Hill active for Rams at Washington

Inactives for Sunday's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and Predictions for Rams-Washington

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, October 10.
news

Why 3-1 this season feels different than 3-1 last season for the Rams

The records at the quarter mark this year and last year are identical, but Rams players believe there's a distinct difference in how the results were achieved. 
news

Game Preview: Terrell Lewis to make his NFL debut as McVay and Rams head to Washington in Week 5

As the Rams hit the road to take on the Washington Football Team, J.B. Long dissects some key matchups, looks ahead at which Rams player may be in for a big day, and wonders what impact having Terrell Lewis in the lineup will have on the pass rush.
news

Injury Report 10/9: Cam Akers and Jordan Fuller good to go against Washington, Micah Kiser and Troy Hill questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
news

Morgan Fox happy to be healthy, making plays

Rams defensive lineman Morgan Fox is on pace to produce career numbers this season.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Morgan Fox's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

Opposing View: Ron Rivera sees McVay and Goff as "dynamic duo"

From Washington head coach Ron Rivera's perspective, the rapport between Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff reminds him of other noteworthy partnerships.
news

David Edwards picking up where he left off

Second-year offensive lineman David Edwards resumed a starting role in place of an injured Joe Noteboom and hasn't missed a beat.

Advertising