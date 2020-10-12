Troy Reeder has career performance in Rams' win at Washington

The University of Delaware product finished with a team-high 10 combined tackles; his eight solo stops tied his career-high set against Seattle in Week 5 last year. His three sacks were second to Donald's four. Linebacker Jachai Polite's first career sack pushed the total to eight for the unit collectively. Reeder also contributed three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss, while the Rams as a team produced eight and nine respectively.

His L.A. teammates were just as confident as he was that he would fill in capably.

"Troy's amazing," Brockers said. "When Micah got hurt, he was kind of reluctant to get out, but I told him, 'I mean, we got Troy, we got a great backup behind you, you have your brother behind you, let's trust that he's going to get the job done.' The fact that he went out there and balled today, had a couple sacks and a lot of tackles, it just shows our next-man-up philosophy is true."

Rams head coach Sean McVay was also pleased with Reeder's performance.