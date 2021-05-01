Rams select WR Tutu Atwell with 57th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell finished his 2020 junior season as the Cardinals' leading receiver with 46 catches for 625 yards and seven touchdowns across nine games. His seven touchdowns tied for fourth in the ACC last year.
Overall, Atwell finished his college career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns across three seasons, tied for fifth in school history with 21 touchdown catches, ranked fourth with 10 100-yard receiving games, and eighth with 2,307 receiving yards.
Take a look at photos of wide receiver Tutu Atwell from his time at University of Louisville.