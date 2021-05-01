Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select WR Tutu Atwell with 57th pick

Apr 30, 2021 at 06:04 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Louisville wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿ with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Atwell finished his 2020 junior season as the Cardinals' leading receiver with 46 catches for 625 yards and seven touchdowns across nine games. His seven touchdowns tied for fourth in the ACC last year.

Overall, Atwell finished his college career with 140 receptions for 2,307 yards and 21 touchdowns across three seasons, tied for fifth in school history with 21 touchdown catches, ranked fourth with 10 100-yard receiving games, and eighth with 2,307 receiving yards.

PHOTOS: Meet WR Tutu Atwell

Take a look at photos of wide receiver Tutu Atwell from his time at University of Louisville.

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell, right, makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell, right, makes a touchdown reception against Boston College defensive back Brandon Sebastian during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
2 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell reaches for the end zone as he scores on a 9-yard pass reception against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
3 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell reaches for the end zone as he scores on a 9-yard pass reception against Wake Forest during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) is pursued by Eastern Kentucky defensive back Joseph Sayles (43) and wide receiver Alex Cabrera (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
4 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) is pursued by Eastern Kentucky defensive back Joseph Sayles (43) and wide receiver Alex Cabrera (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
5 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses on an NFL Network set, Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL.. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
6 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Tutu Atwell celebrates after running in a touchdown during the game against Western Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on September 14, 2019.
7 / 18

Tutu Atwell celebrates after running in a touchdown during the game against Western Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN on September 14, 2019.

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
Tutu Atwell
8 / 18

Tutu Atwell

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
Tutu Atwell
9 / 18

Tutu Atwell

Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics/Adam Creech | Louisville Athletics
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) strong arms Wake Forest defensive back Malik Grate (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
10 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) strong arms Wake Forest defensive back Malik Grate (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) runs from the pursuit of Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
11 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) runs from the pursuit of Notre Dame linebacker Drew White (40) and defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (53) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Notre Dame won 35-17. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) attempts a catch as Clemson safety K'Von Wallace (12) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
12 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) attempts a catch as Clemson safety K'Von Wallace (12) and linebacker Isaiah Simmons (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
13 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell poses for a portrait Saturday March 13, 2021 in Pensacola, FL. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg 2021
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
14 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
15 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) celebrates a touch down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
16 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) celebrates a touch down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)
17 / 18

Louisville receiver Tutu Atwell looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mike Strasinger)

Mike Strasinger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
18 / 18

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell (1) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
