"Under the radar" plays from the Rams TE's

At least part of the reason the Rams tight ends aren't yet household names is a two-fold lack of opportunity: the Rams used just one of them per play almost exclusively last season, and Jared Goff targeted them less often than their peers. Everett and Higbee ranked sixth and seventh on last year's team in targets. They came in 123rd and 185th in the NFL, respectively. (And they would've been lower had Cooper Kupp not been hurt.)

By contrast, George Kittle and Jared Cook comfortably led their teams in targets by a wide margin last season. So did Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz, who each accumulated nearly twice as many targets as Everett and Higbee, combined.

That isn't lost on QB1 entering 2019.

"You always try to move the ball around. I think last year that was a point of emphasis toward the end of the year to balance ourselves out a little bit," Goff said recently. "Those guys can frickin' play and we want to do our best to get them the ball just like everyone else."

There seem to be three ways for the Rams to accomplish that goal.

First, throw to Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp, and Todd Gurley less in order to feed Everett and Higbee more. I think we'd all agree, that's not the best solution. It's worth noting that Goff and McVay already distribute touches better than any offense in the NFL. Last year, the Rams were the only franchise to have six players with 50-plus targets (and Higbee wasn't one of them). To be fair to the Rams tight ends, they happen to play on a team with two 1,200-yard receivers… and Kupp… and Gurley.

The second lever McVay could pull would be to deploy more two tight end sets. While intriguing, that requires taking a member of your dynamic receiving trio off the field. And if the appeal of 12-personnel is encouraging opponents to play more base defense, a consequence could be higher box counts working against Gurley. Maybe that's a trade-off McVay is willing to make in 2019, especially if he's able to create coverage mismatches with Everett.

Finally, if there aren't enough slices of the pie to go around, grow the pie. The Rams finished 14th in the NFL in passing attempts last season; they ranked 24th in 2017. Far lower than you might expect from a team that has scored more points than any team the past two years. I strongly suspect they'll be Top 10 this season, throwing more in the third year of the McVay-Goff alliance.

To do so, they'll need Higbee and Everett to play their part in all phases, even if that means they're seldom the first option in a progression.

"The tight end position involves so many different things," McVay routinely says. "We're moving them all over the formation, run game, protection."

Both players should have a mastery of those expectations at this point. The first pick of McVay's tenure, Everett starts 2019 healthy and primed to capitalize. Higbee is on the verge of free agency and equally poised for a career season.