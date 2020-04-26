Van Jefferson eager to learn from Rams wide receivers

Already boasting a trio of veterans in their wide receiver room in fourth-year pros Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds and eighth-year pro Robert Woods, the Los Angeles Rams are an exciting team for wide receiver Van Jefferson to start his NFL career.

"Just waiting on that call, it was amazing that I got the call today from the Rams," Jefferson said on a video conference Friday night. "I'm excited to come to the offices, learn from the guys that are there, get under a veteran's wing and learn the offense as quick as I can."

Not only was the phone call amazing, it came as somewhat of a surprise.

The former Florida standout said the last interaction he had with them was an informal meeting at this year's NFL Scouting Combine with wide receivers coach Eric Yarber.

"I kind of got a good feel from him, (but) I didn't think they would be a team that was interested in me," Jefferson said.

What got him on L.A.'s radar was likely a combination of factors.

Jefferson was an accomplished wide receiver in college, leading Florida in receiving in each of his two seasons in Gainesville as a graduate transfer. Across 48 games at Florida (2018-19) and Mississippi (2015-17), he caught 175 passes for 2,175 yards (12.3 average) and 16 touchdowns.

Most notably, he also has an NFL pedigree. His father, Shawn, played 13 years in the league and is currently the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets.