Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Van Jefferson's Injured Reserve designation will be short-term

Sep 26, 2022 at 03:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson's placement on Injured Reserve this past Saturday was due the team's need to create a temporary roster spot in wake of the number of injuries it is dealing with, according to head coach Sean McVay.

McVay said during a video conference Monday that Jefferson didn't have any setback and that his stint on IR will be short-term.

"The goal for us maybe was that it would be in a couple of weeks," McVay said. "He had been making really good progress, and that's been in alignment. But there's a lot of layers to whether we put a guy on IR or not that's not exclusive to just that person in particular. But I think when you look at where the bye (week) was going to fall for us, we had to make that decision and designation so that you don't end up restricting his ability to return after the bye."

According to McVay, the Rams expect Jefferson to be "ready to roll" after their Week 7 bye.

Jefferson underwent "minor" knee surgery on Aug. 2. Last year, he finished with 50 catches for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns in the regular season, plus nine catches for 102 yards across the Rams' four playoff games.

