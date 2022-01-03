Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.'s clutch plays help deliver Rams crucial Week 17 win over Ravens

"They brought me here – I said this several times – to get sacks and tackles for loss and all that stuff," Miller said. "It feels good to do my job for my boys, man. I enjoy rushing with Aaron Donald and Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd. It feels good to do my job. I'm here to take it one play at a time and earn the respect of my teammates."

Both players are well into their Rams tenures now, yet they still can't get over the fact that they're teammates.

On days like Sunday, the Rams likely shared similar excitement.

"Odell has done nothing but keep his head down and work, man," Miller said. "That's my boy. Every time I see him, we say, 'Man, we on the same team! We on the same team!' And to go out there and make plays together for our teammates, it's wonderful."

Added Beckham: "I love it. We walk past each other every single day and we're like, 'Man, we're on the same team.' Like, we talked about this when we were training together in the offseason, this was 2015 or 2016, and here we are on the same team. To see him come up big time, (with) probably the biggest play in the game, you gotta love this."

Collectively, those plays victory allowed the Rams to earn a victory that kept them ahead of the Cardinals – who defeated the Cowboys on Sunday – and maintain first place in the NFC West, with a chance to clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC next week.