WalkUnitedLA 2024 returns to SoFi Stadium to defeat homelessness in Los Angeles

Feb 26, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Los Angeles, CA — At a time when Los Angeles residents continue to rank homelessness as the number one issue to tackle, United Way of Greater Los Angeles is proudly teaming up with long-time partner, the Los Angeles Rams, to walk together with thousands of Angelenos in the pathway to defeat it, on Saturday, May 11 at SoFi Stadium. 

This year WalkUnitedLA's goal is fundraising over $1M to support over 75,500 people experiencing homelessness, as well as those facing housing and food insecurity across L.A. County.

Participants in this annual family-friendly walk will raise money and awareness to build communities where everyone can access essential resources and opportunities for prosperity, including working families and students.  In 2020, about 20 percent of students enrolled in Los Angeles Community College (LACC) reported having experienced homelessness, and 65 percent faced food insecurity.  

The annual walk is back after its 2022 edition in the fall, which gathered 10,000 people and together raised more than $1.3M. WalkUnitedLA evolved from United Way of Greater L.A.'s flagship event HomeWalk established in 2007 when it became the single largest annual event with the mission to end homelessness nationwide.   

"We are excited to host WalkUnitedLA once again in partnership with United Way of Greater Los Angeles, to raise funds to help our most vulnerable neighbors remain housed and have access to essential resources," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park for an impactful day that shows the power of teamwork in advancing the ball for this important cause."   

For nearly two decades, this walk has united Angelenos supporting bold solutions to end poverty. Over the years, more than 125,000 people across Los Angeles County have raised over $10 million to end homelessness.  

"WalkUnitedLA is such a beautiful event that shows the best of what we can do when we come together," said Elise Buik, United Way of Greater Los Angeles President & CEO. "We are so grateful for our deep and collaborative partnership with the Los Angeles Rams. Together we have encouraged thousands of people to come out to support students, working families, and people experiencing homelessness across greater Los Angeles, and we expect this year's edition of the walk to inspire even more people to step up for Los Angeles." 

Registration for WalkUnitedLA is now open at https://unitedwayla.org/walkunitedla2024, where people can sign up, build a team, and raise funds to create a better Los Angeles.

