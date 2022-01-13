Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jan 12, 2022 at 05:15 PM
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card round playoff game on Monday, January 17, 2022.

MATCHUP

The Rams host the Cardinals in their playoff opener, looking to advance to the divisional round for the second-straight year. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium Monday night is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes; locally on ABC7).

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 90th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series 48-39-2. However, it's just the second time the teams have met in the postseason – the first was the divisional round of the 1975 playoffs, a 35-23 Rams win over the then-St. Louis Cardinals.

More recently, the Rams won the last meeting 30-23 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on December 13, 2021.

WATCH ON TV

  • Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
  • Color Analysts: Brian Griese and Louis Riddick
  • Sideline reporter: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. App users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE TV

Remember that you can watch Rams games LIVE on YouTube TV! Collect and record our games with just a tap and, with unlimited DVR space, you'll be well on your way to building out a dream sports Library. Or, if you're late for kickoff, you can catch up to the live action with the highlights you missed in the Key Plays feature. YouTube TV provides 85+ channels of live TV as well as a Sports Plus add-on to see you through the season, to learn more go to https://tv.youtube.com. Terms Apply.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Local Radio coverage: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM

  • Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
  • Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
  • Sideline: D'Marco Farr
  • Available to stream live within 100 miles of Los Angeles on the Rams mobile app.

ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:

  • KLSD/1360 AM – San Diego, CA
  • KKUU - HD2 - Palm Springs, CA
  • KTIE/590 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KAVL/610 AM & 106.7 FM – Lancaster, CA
  • KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM - Santa Maria, CA
  • KMET/1490 AM - Banning, CA

Spanish Radio coverage: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

  • Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
  • Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez

Tu Liga Radio's affiliate radio stations:

  • KTMZ/1220 AM – Pomona, CA
  • KWAC/1490 AM – Bakersfield, CA
  • KGST/1600 AM – Fresno, CA
  • KCAL/1410 AM - Riverside/San Bernardino, CA
  • KXLM/102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM - Oxnard/Ventura, CA

SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE

Instagram: @rams

Facebook: /rams

Twitter: @RamsNFL

TikTok: @rams

