Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Cardinals Wild Card round playoff game on Monday, January 17, 2022.

How to Watch is presented by Audi:

MATCHUP

The Rams host the Cardinals in their playoff opener, looking to advance to the divisional round for the second-straight year. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium Monday night is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes; locally on ABC7).

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 90th all-time meeting between the two teams, with the Rams leading the series 48-39-2. However, it's just the second time the teams have met in the postseason – the first was the divisional round of the 1975 playoffs, a 35-23 Rams win over the then-St. Louis Cardinals.

More recently, the Rams won the last meeting 30-23 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on December 13, 2021.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams vs. Cardinals game to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem!

For all rounds of the playoffs the Rams compete in, a top prize of $250,000 will be awarded to anyone who correctly predicts all questions.

For the Wild Card round of the playoffs, the Top 10 scorers can win:

Two Single Game Club Tickets (1st place)

Private Tour of SoFi Stadium (2nd place)

Gift cards or discount codes to the Rams Fan Shop (3rd-10th place)

Plus Rams Season Tickets, a single-game suite experience to a 2022 Rams home game, tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, and more!