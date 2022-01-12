Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad

Jan 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In wake of injuries at the safety position, the Rams are bringing a veteran and familiar face out of retirement.

Los Angeles on Wednesday signed defensive back Eric Weddle to its practice squad, following safety Jordan Fuller's season-ending ankle injury and safety Taylor Rapp entering concussion protocol coming out of last Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.

In addition to Weddle, the Rams also signed defensive backs Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Weddle, who turned 37 on Jan. 4, last played for L.A. in 2019, recording 108 total tackles (second-most on the team) and four pass breakups while starting all 16 games and serving as the on-field defensive signal-caller in his lone season with the team. He announced his retirement the following offseason on February 6, 2020.

A six-time Pro Bowl choice and two-time AP First Team All-Pro selection, Weddle has 1,179 total tackles, 29 interceptions, 98 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 201 career games across 13 NFL seasons – nine with the Chargers, three with the Ravens and one with the Rams.

The No. 4-seed Rams host the No. 5-seed Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Monday night at 5:15 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium. Click here to purchase tickets.

Advertising