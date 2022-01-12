Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad

In wake of injuries at the safety position, the Rams are bringing a veteran and familiar face out of retirement.

Los Angeles on Wednesday signed defensive back Eric Weddle to its practice squad, following safety Jordan Fuller's season-ending ankle injury and safety Taylor Rapp entering concussion protocol coming out of last Sunday's regular season finale against the 49ers.

In addition to Weddle, the Rams also signed defensive backs Blake Countess and Sharrod Neasman to their practice squad on Wednesday.