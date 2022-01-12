Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams-Cardinals Wild Card game just the seventh Monday playoff game in NFL history; here are the previous six

Jan 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Are you ready for some rare, Monday football?

When the Rams host the Cardinals Monday night at SoFi Stadium in the Wild Card round, it will mark only the seventh time a postseason game has been played on that day in league history, according to Elias Sports Bureau research – though Rams-Cardinals happens to be the first Monday night playoff game in NFL history.

Here's a look back at the previous six, several of which involve the Rams:

1988 Wild Card – Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings – December 26, 1988

The Vikings earning a 28-17 victory at the Metrodome in Minneapolis behind their defense to advance the 49ers in the divisional round.

1983 Wild Card – Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys – December 26, 1983

While that 1988 Wild Card game did not go the Rams way, five years earlier they knocked off the Cowboys 24-17 at Texas Stadium in Irving to advance to face Washington in the National Conference Semifinals.

The Rams defense intercepted Cowboys quarterback Danny White three times – the first leading to a touchdown and 21-10 lead, the second setting up a field goal and 24-10 lead and the third clinching the victory. Running back Tony Dorsett was limited to 17 carries for 59 yards.

Meanwhile, the Rams offense was led by quarterback Vince Ferragamo, who completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Eric Dickerson, who tallied 23 carries for 99 yards.

1977 Divisional – Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams – December 26, 1977

Dubbed "The Mud Bowl," the Vikings edged the Rams 14-7 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to advance to face the Cowboys in the NFC Championship game.

Quarterback Pat Haden gave L.A. a chance late with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Harold Jackson with just over a minute remaining to make it 14-7. L.A. recovered the ensuing onside kick and reached the Minnesota 30-yard line, but Haden's desperation pass was picked off by Vikings safety Jeff Wright inside the 5-yard line to seal the victory.

1977 Divisional – Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys – December 26, 1977

Dorsett rushed 17 times for 85 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys rode their run game (233 total rushing yards) to a 37-7 blowout win over the Bears. Safety Charlie Waters led Dallas' defense with an NFL playoff-record three interceptions.

1960 NFL Championship – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers – December 26, 1960

Despite giving up 401 yards of total offense, the Eagles managed to defeat the Packers 17-13.

1955 NFL Championship – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns – December 26, 1955

There were turnovers aplenty, but Browns quarterback Otto Graham had three against two touchdowns compared to Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin's six against just one touchdown in a 38-14 Browns win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

