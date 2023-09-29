Xponential Fitness joins forces with Los Angeles Rams as Proud Fitness Partner

Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchise group of boutique fitness brands, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the Los Angeles Rams as the Proud Fitness Partner of the NFL team. This collaboration promises to energize and inspire fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

As the Proud Fitness Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Xponential Fitness will bring its diverse portfolio of premium fitness concepts to the team's fanbase. Xponential Fitness brands include some of the most renowned names in the fitness industry, such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StetchLab, Rumble Boxing, BFT, YogaSix, Row House, STRIDE Fitness and AKT. This partnership will introduce Rams fans to innovative, inclusive and accessible ways to stay active and healthy while supporting their favorite team.

"We are incredibly proud to join forces with the Los Angeles Rams," said Danyal Ali, Chief Marketing Technology Officer of Xponential Fitness. "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for us to inspire and empower individuals to lead healthier lives through our family of brands and their best-in-class fitness experiences. Our partnership goes beyond fitness and sports, it's about creating a vibrant community where health, entertainment, and togetherness intersect."

In addition to enhancing the fan experience, Xponential and the Rams will team up across the greater Los Angeles community to make an impact.

"We are pleased to welcome Xponential Fitness to the Rams family," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Their dedication to providing accessible and innovative fitness options aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and unite our fans. Together, we will create memorable and impactful experiences for fitness lovers and Rams fans alike."