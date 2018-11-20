Young Weapons Everett and Reynolds Step Up in Win over Chiefs

"We rep that play every day in practice," Everett said after the game. "Brandin Cooks was on the same side as me and we are both running full-speed, and they got to pick someone to cover. In the huddle, Jared kind of gave me that look and I knew I was going to run full-speed, and he knew it too."

The sophomore tight end out of South Alabama has progressively become more and more effective in Goff's offense since getting back into shape and back into the swing of executing McVay's surgical playbook after injuring his shoulder in the preseason. Everett's athleticism has earned him a contributing role in McVay's often-exclusive offense and No. 81's presence has been felt over the last few weeks, with a big 22-yard reception in Week 8, 48 yards on three catches in New Orleans in Week 9 — along with two-point conversion — and then a touchdown reception in Week 10 against the Seahawks.

"Coach McVay is a brilliant guy, so we have been waiting for our time to pop, but as long as we are winning, everybody is happy," Everett told therams.com — perhaps looking into a crystal ball before leaving for Colorado Springs practices last week.