Zach Evans and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Bengals

CINCINNATI – Running back Zach Evans and defensive end Earnest Brown IV are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and Channel 13).
With Evans inactive and Royce Freeman active, Freeman is slated to be the third running back in the Rams' rotation.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Warren McClendon Jr..
For the Bengals, tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as doubtful.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Zach Evans
OL Kevin Dotson
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
DE Earnest Brown IV
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Trenton Irwin
HB Chris Evans
CB DJ Ivey
C Trey Hill
OT Jackson Carman
TE Irv Smith Jr.
DT Jay Tufele
