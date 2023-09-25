Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Zach Evans and Earnest Brown IV among Rams' inactives for Week 3 at Bengals

Sep 25, 2023 at 03:47 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – Running back ﻿Zach Evans﻿ and defensive end ﻿Earnest Brown IV﻿ are among the Rams' inactives for tonight's game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN and Channel 13).

With Evans inactive and Royce Freeman active, Freeman is slated to be the third running back in the Rams' rotation.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are offensive linemen ﻿Kevin Dotson﻿ and ﻿Warren McClendon Jr.﻿.

For the Bengals, tight end Irv Smith Jr. (hamstring) is inactive after being listed as doubtful.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Zach Evans

OL Kevin Dotson

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

DE Earnest Brown IV

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Trenton Irwin

HB Chris Evans

CB DJ Ivey

C Trey Hill

OT Jackson Carman

TE Irv Smith Jr.

DT Jay Tufele

Advertising