READ: Zach Evans grateful Rams traded up to draft him, excited to reunite with former TCU teammates 

Apr 30, 2023 at 01:46 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Running back Zach Evans' 2023 NFL Draft wait ended when the Ole Miss product was scooped up by the Rams, and after they had traded up to select him.

"It means a lot, man. I mean, it shows how much they believed in me," Evans said after being selected. "I'm ready to get to work. I'm ready to give the team everything I've got. I'm ready to showcase my talents. I'm just real thankful to be here, real grateful."

Evans was so eager and excited when he got the call from the Rams, he almost went beyond telling them he was ready to get to work and get going.

"I really wanted to ask for the playbook," he said.

Multiple familiar faces will be in Los Angeles greeting Evans. Guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson all overlapping with him at TCU – where Evans began his college career in 2020 before transferring to Mississippi – and he's close with all of them.

"I actually did my draft training with them boys, so it's meant to be," Evans said. "A reunited thing. I'm excited to go out there, man. This is crazy."

A self-described explosive and bruising runner capable of making people miss every time he gets the ball as a runner or pass-catcher, Evans averaged the 10th-most yards per carry in the FBS at 6.5 in his lone season with the Rebels, also putting up nine touchdowns while rushing 144 times for 936 yards.

His transfer to the program and time there "taught him a lot," he said.

"Majority on my end, it just taught me how to respond to things I can't control," Evans said. "I mean, everything is a lesson, you go through what you go through for a reason. Like I said man, I'm ready to get to work. It's been a long journey for me. I've been praying, I've been staying, I've been training the whole time, and I'm just glad I got the opportunity."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams RB Zach Evans | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans from his time at Ole Miss.

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215
1 / 8

Los Angeles Rams running back Zach Evans | Ole Miss | 2023 NFL Draft - Round 6 Pick 215

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
2 / 8

Ole Miss Football vs Texas Tech in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on December 28th, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels
3 / 8

Ole Miss Football vs Arkansas on November 19, 2022 at Razorback Stadium in Oxford, MS.

Photos by Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics

Twitter @OleMissPix Instagram @OleMissPixels

Kiana Dale/Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix
4 / 8

Ole Miss Football vs Texas A&M on October 29th, 2022 at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Instagram and Twitter @OleMissPix

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
5 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) hurdles Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) on his way to picking up a first down during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
6 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football gamen in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball past Troy defenders during the first half an NCAA college football gamen in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back Zach Evans, left, is face masked on his carry by Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole, right, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
8 / 8

Mississippi running back Zach Evans, left, is face masked on his carry by Texas Tech defensive lineman Myles Cole, right, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
