10 Observations from the Rams' June 4 OTA session

3) While much attention has been given to Stafford-to-Kupp, was also another solid Stafford to Van Jefferson connection during 7-on-7 drills, similar to the May 27 session. Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Jefferson during his post-practice video conference with reporters Friday, calling the second-year wide receiver "a major bright spot this offseason" and someone who the team is "expecting very big things from" this year.

4) DeCamillis' energy as advertised. Rams kicker Matt Gay on Thursday described him as "super high-energy" on Thursday, and on Friday, DeCamillis was very vocal and energetic during special teams drills.

5) Tutu Atwell's speed on display again. In the first OTA session open to the media (May 27), Atwell used his separate at the line of scrimmage and corral a short pass from Stafford. On Friday, he connected with Stafford on a deep ball.

6) Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris hands-on. While it's expected and understandable given his title, it's still worth noting that Morris was very involved during Friday's drills, bouncing between the defensive backs, inside linebackers and defensive linemen.

7) Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. in action. It was good to see third-year pro participating in some drills Friday. When McVay was asked for a health update on Henderson during his post-practice video conference, McVay told reporters they expected Henderson to be full-speed by the time training camp comes around.

8) Undrafted rookie free agent signee Brontae Harris out of UAB had a nice pass breakup against quarterback John Wolford during 7-on-7 drills.

9) Second-year wide receiver Trishton Jackson, who made the Rams' 53-man roster last year as an undrafted free agent out of Syracuse, had a nice grab during 7-on-7 drills.