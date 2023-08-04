Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

10 Observations from the Rams' fourth open 2023 training camp practice: A back-and-forth day of game-like situational work

Aug 03, 2023 at 08:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Thursday's open practice at 2023 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union featured the most extensive work on game-like situations yet, with plays made in those settings by both the offense and the defense.

Here are 10 things that stood out from the session:

230803_10Observations_16x9

1) Kupp a non-participant: After leaving Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Kupp was not dressed out for Thursday's practice. However, he was still very much involved, spending as much time as possible coaching up the group alongside wide receivers coach Eric Yarber.

2) Skowronek returns: Ben Skowronek was on the field again after missing Tuesday's practice with back soreness.

3) Competitive 1-on-1s: This portion of practice perhaps set the back-and-forth tone for the rest of the evening. Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Van Jefferson with defensive back Cobie Durant in coverage, but Durant bounced back a few plays later with a pass breakup of his own. Tutu Atwell caught a deep touchdown pass from Stafford with defensive back Robert Rochell in coverage, then a short touchdown pass from Stafford with defensive back Tre Tomlinson in coverage. Rochell bounced back not long after with a pass breakup on a Stetson Bennett pass for wide receiver Puka Nacua; Tomlinson likewise by deflecting a Stafford deep pass down the sideline intended for Jefferson.

4) Offense threatens, until defense comes up big in redzone: One of the best series during situational team drills came when Stafford rifled three-straight completions to Jefferson, Atwell and Nacua to get the offense into opponent territory, only for the drive to later end with a near-interception by linebacker Christian Rozeboom near the goal line to prevent the offense from scoring.

5) Denied by Durant: Durant also had an impressive pass breakup during 11-on-11 work, deflecting a Stafford pass intended for Nakua near the sideline. However, arguably his best one of the day was a leaping-backward pass breakup where he full extended his right arm to prevent a deep Stafford completion to wide receiver Austin Trammell.

6) Denied by Taylor: Rookie defensive back Jason Taylor II likewise came up with a timely pass breakup of his own, denying a Bennett pass intended for Demarcus Robinson in the endzone during team drills that fired up Los Angeles' defensive backs on the sideline.

7) Going up: Tight end Tyler Higbee had one of the best catches of the day when he hauled in a jump ball on a Stafford pass during redzone work for a touchdown.

8) Good day for Hopkins: Tight end Brycen Hopkins made plays across all facets of situational work Thursday. Besides making a nice catch on an intermediate pass from Stafford during team drills, he also was on the receiving end of a Bennett pass that picked up a good chunk of yardage and helped move the ball a 2-minute drill. That same series, he hauled in a shorter pass to keep the drive moving. In redzone work, he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Rypien.

9) Akers, Williams find the endzone: Running backs Cam Akers and Kyren Williams both scored touchdowns during redzone work, Akers while bouncing to the outside and Williams while punching it in up the middle.

10) Jonah in the backfield: Defensive end Jonah Williams' penetration to blow up a run play at one point during team drills was so good that it drew cheers from his teammates and defensive line coach/run game coordinator Eric Henderson.

Related Content

news

Aaron Donald is No. 11 on NFL Top 100

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald lands at No. 11 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 3: Fourth open practice headlined by Vamos Rams Day

Headed to the August 3 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you should know before you go.

news

2023 Breakout Candidates: Rams' Veterans

In this first installment, Voice of the Rams J.B. Long takes a look at the team's veterans and shares his thoughts on who he thinks will be poised for a big year in 2023.

news

Alaric Jackson happy to be healthy again and competing for starting left tackle job

After dealing with season-ending blood clots last year, Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson is glad to be back to full strength and competing to start at left tackle.

news

Cooper Kupp leaves Rams' Aug. 1 training camp practice with hamstring injury

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustained a hamstring injury in the team's training camp practice on Aug. 1.

news

10 Observations from the Rams' third 2023 open training camp practice: Multiple noteworthy plays, but McVay laments sloppiness on both sides of the ball

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second 2023 training camp practice in pads.

news

Rams Camp Daily, August 1: Military and First Responders Appreciation Day highlights third open practice

Headed to the August 1 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you should know before you

news

10 Observations from the Rams' second open 2023 training camp practice: Run-game heavy day, and vet rest day for Stafford means more reps for Bennett and Rypien

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' first 2023 training camp practice in pads.

news

Cooper Kupp is No. 47 on NFL Top 100

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp lands at No. 47 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

news

Rams Camp Daily, July 31: Rams Football Academy launch highlights second 2023 training camp practice open to fans

Headed to the July 31 open practice at Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union? Here's what you need to know before you go.

news

Aaron Donald embraces leading young defensive line, still has plenty of motivation heading into Year 10

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald shares the same mindset of his teammates heading into his 10th NFL season.

Advertising