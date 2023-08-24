10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Broncos: Matthew Stafford, Van Jefferson and Kyren Williams shine, while Byron Young shows his speed

1) Havenstein does not practice: Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (neck) did not participate in Thursday's practice. Rams head coach Sean McVay had said after Wednesday's practice they were erring on the side of caution with him. Zach Thomas filled in for him at right tackle.

2) Bruss gets snaps again: Thursday marked the second-straight day offensive lineman Logan Bruss practiced and got reps.

3) Scaled back workload for Kupp, but this week was a ramp-up in workload overall: McVay said Thursday that they limited some of the work wide receiver Cooper Kupp did, but the scope of that work Thursday still represented an overall ramp-up in Kupp's workload over the last four days. Kupp returned to practice earlier this week after dealing with a hamstring injury since Aug. 2.

4) Big day for Jefferson: The approach with Kupp is likely what led to more opportunities Thursday for Jefferson, who capitalized in a couple big days. The highlight of the day was hauling in a deep ball from Stafford toward the sideline by making an aggressive catch through contact that energized him and the rest of Los Angeles' offense. Earlier in the day, Jefferson hauled in another deep completion from Stafford, who evaded pressure to make the impressive throw.

5) Kyren the pass-catcher: Just like he did throughout training camp, Williams made a play as a pass-catcher. On Thursday, it was on a deep pass from Stafford, and making a contested catch over the defensive back in coverage for the touchdown. Similar to Jefferson's aggressive catch, this one likewise fired up Williams and the Rams' offense.

6) Don't forget about Akers: Running back Cam Akers also had a good day Thursday, generating some chunk plays both in the run-game and as a pass-catcher.

7) Young bringing the heat: The 4.43-second 40-time by the former Tennessee standout at this year's NFL Scouting Combine was on display throughout Thursday's practice. Young used that speed to stop Broncos running back Javonte Williams in the flat after Williams caught a pass from Denver quarterback Russell Wilson.

8) Young bringing the heat, again: A few plays after that stop, Young used that speed to bring pressure on Wilson that forced him to get the ball out quickly on a short pass to Williams.

9) Other pressures of note: Nose tackle Bobby Brown III's pressure on one particular play forced Wilson to get the ball out quickly, and while it was completed to the intended receiver, defensive back Jordan Fuller delivered a hard "thud" tackle. Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht also got pressure on Wilson that forced him to throw the ball the way.