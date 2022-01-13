NFL and FedEx unveil 2021 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year candidates for fan voting

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI, fans have the chance to cast their vote for the one quarterback and one running back they feel had the season's best Air & Ground performances. Today through February 10 at 12:00 a.m. ET, fans can cast their vote for each category at nfl.com/fedex, via a Twitter poll on the @NFL official handle, or the NFL Mobile App.

For 19 years, FedEx has recognized the NFL quarterbacks and running backs voted by fans each week to be delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. You can help celebrate these standout performances by voting for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year.

During the 2021-22 NFL regular season, FedEx worked with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College community, to identify Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country to receive donations to support needs-based scholarships through the 2022-23 school year. Each week of the regular season, a $2,000 donation was made in the name of the winning quarterback and running back (for a total of $4,000).

To celebrate the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year, FedEx will donate $20,000 each to the HBCU choice of the winning quarterback and running back. Similar to the regular season donations, the $40,000 donation will help support needs-based scholarships. For the year, more than $100,000 will be granted among select HBCUs to support student scholarships.

FedEx will announce the 2021 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Thursday, February 10 from 9-11 p.m. (ET and PT) on ABC and simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles.