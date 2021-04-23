2021 NFL Draft: Top offensive tackles projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Various experts, whether through mock drafts or other projections, have identified offensive line (both interior and tackles), linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback as positions of need for the Rams heading into this year's draft.

As part of our coverage leading into it, theRams.com will be compiling lists of the top prospects available at each position, focusing primarily on the ones that will likely be on the board when Los Angeles is on the clock throughout the NFL Draft.

Having already covered interior offensive line, edge, linebacker, defensive line and cornerback, we wrap up the series with a look at the best offensive tackle options, based on experts' rankings.

North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz (6-foot-4, 301 pounds)

The Draft Network's No. 5 offensive tackle

The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler's No. 9 offensive tackle (subscription required to view full rankings and analysis)

Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Michael Renner's No. 6 offensive tackle

Radunz has been a popular projection to the Rams in multiple mock drafts, usually in the second round. While North Dakota State only played one game last fall with the FCS postponing football to the spring, Radunz was a 16-game starter at left tackle who went on to earn First Team All-American recognition from the Associated Press as well as First Team Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as a redshirt junior in 2019. He was also a 15-game starter at left tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg (6-6, 306)

The Draft Network's No. 6 offensive tackle

Brugler's No. 5 offensive tackle

Renner's No. 10 offensive tackle

Another name that has been connected to the Rams in the second round in different mock drafts this cycle, Eichenberg was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Fighting Irish (38 games total) who earned AP Second Team All-American honors and First Team All-ACC recognition in his 2020 senior season. He also received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, annually awarded to the conference's best blocking offensive lineman as determined by a poll of its head coaches and defensive coordinators.

Clemson's Jackson Carman (6-5, 317)

The Draft Network's No. 9 offensive tackle

Not ranked by Brugler (has him listed as a guard)

Renner's No. 9 offensive tackle

If the Rams wait until the third round, Carman could be an option. After serving as a backup left tackle as a true freshman in 2018, he went on to start there across each of the next two seasons (27 games total). He finished his 2020 junior season earning Second Team All-ACC honors. In his first season as a full-time starter, he started opposite current Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on the Tigers' offensive line.

Stanford's Walker Little (6-7, 313)

The Draft Network's No. 16 offensive tackle

Brugler's No. 10 offensive tackle

Renner's No. 4 offensive tackle

Given new offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's familiarity with him, Little could make sense for the Rams as a potential target. Little started all 13 games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2018 and earned First Team All-Pac-12 recognition for his performance, then suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinal's 2019 opener. Although he opted out of the 2020 season, he still carries a second- to third-round projection based on a few different mock drafts.

Western Michigan's Jaylon Moore (6-4, 311)

The Draft Network's No. 20 offensive tackle

Not ranked by Brugler

Not ranked by Renner

According to research compiled by NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter, Moore was recruited to Western Michigan as a tight end, but put on 25 pounds before enrolling in order to switch to defensive end during his redshirt year, then switched to the other side of the line the following spring. Once moved to offensive tackle, he remained the Broncos' starter there for the next three seasons (2018-2020, 32 games total), earning back-to-back Second Team All-MAC selections as a redshirt junior (2019) and redshirt senior (2020). He landed late in the fourth round in a recent seven-round mock draft by CBS Sports.

Other prospects