2021 NFL Draft: Top offensive tackles projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Apr 23, 2021 at 10:56 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Various experts, whether through mock drafts or other projections, have identified offensive line (both interior and tackles), linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback as positions of need for the Rams heading into this year's draft.

As part of our coverage leading into it, theRams.com will be compiling lists of the top prospects available at each position, focusing primarily on the ones that will likely be on the board when Los Angeles is on the clock throughout the NFL Draft.

Having already covered interior offensive line, edge, linebacker, defensive line and cornerback, we wrap up the series with a look at the best offensive tackle options, based on experts' rankings.

North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz (6-foot-4, 301 pounds)

  • The Draft Network's No. 5 offensive tackle
  • The Athletic NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler's No. 9 offensive tackle (subscription required to view full rankings and analysis)
  • Pro Football Focus lead draft analyst Michael Renner's No. 6 offensive tackle

Radunz has been a popular projection to the Rams in multiple mock drafts, usually in the second round. While North Dakota State only played one game last fall with the FCS postponing football to the spring, Radunz was a 16-game starter at left tackle who went on to earn First Team All-American recognition from the Associated Press as well as First Team Missouri Valley Football Conference honors as a redshirt junior in 2019. He was also a 15-game starter at left tackle as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

Notre Dame's Liam Eichenberg (6-6, 306)

  • The Draft Network's No. 6 offensive tackle
  • Brugler's No. 5 offensive tackle
  • Renner's No. 10 offensive tackle

Another name that has been connected to the Rams in the second round in different mock drafts this cycle, Eichenberg was a three-year starter at left tackle for the Fighting Irish (38 games total) who earned AP Second Team All-American honors and First Team All-ACC recognition in his 2020 senior season. He also received the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, annually awarded to the conference's best blocking offensive lineman as determined by a poll of its head coaches and defensive coordinators.

Clemson's Jackson Carman (6-5, 317)

  • The Draft Network's No. 9 offensive tackle
  • Not ranked by Brugler (has him listed as a guard)
  • Renner's No. 9 offensive tackle

If the Rams wait until the third round, Carman could be an option. After serving as a backup left tackle as a true freshman in 2018, he went on to start there across each of the next two seasons (27 games total). He finished his 2020 junior season earning Second Team All-ACC honors. In his first season as a full-time starter, he started opposite current Rams offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on the Tigers' offensive line.

Stanford's Walker Little (6-7, 313)

  • The Draft Network's No. 16 offensive tackle
  • Brugler's No. 10 offensive tackle
  • Renner's No. 4 offensive tackle

Given new offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's familiarity with him, Little could make sense for the Rams as a potential target. Little started all 13 games at left tackle as a sophomore in 2018 and earned First Team All-Pac-12 recognition for his performance, then suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Cardinal's 2019 opener. Although he opted out of the 2020 season, he still carries a second- to third-round projection based on a few different mock drafts.

Western Michigan's Jaylon Moore (6-4, 311)

  • The Draft Network's No. 20 offensive tackle
  • Not ranked by Brugler
  • Not ranked by Renner

According to research compiled by NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter, Moore was recruited to Western Michigan as a tight end, but put on 25 pounds before enrolling in order to switch to defensive end during his redshirt year, then switched to the other side of the line the following spring. Once moved to offensive tackle, he remained the Broncos' starter there for the next three seasons (2018-2020, 32 games total), earning back-to-back Second Team All-MAC selections as a redshirt junior (2019) and redshirt senior (2020). He landed late in the fourth round in a recent seven-round mock draft by CBS Sports.

Other prospects

  • Michigan's Jalen Mayfield: NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 4 offensive tackle, not ranked by Brugler (listed as interior OL), not ranked by Renner
  • Northern Iowa's Spencer Brown: The Draft Network's No. 11 offensive tackle, Brugler's No. 12 offensive tackle, not ranked by Renner
  • Alabama's Alex Leatherwood: The Draft Network's No. 10 offensive tackle, not ranked by Brugler (listed as interior OL), Renner's No. 8 offensive tackle

PHOTOS: Top offensive tackles projected to be available for Rams in 2021 NFL Draft

Take a look at top offensive tackles projected to be on the board when the Los Angeles Rams pick during the 2021 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
1 / 19

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 19

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) sets up to block Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald (9) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 19

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) sets up to block Iowa State linebacker Will McDonald (9) during the first half of the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little (72) (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
4 / 19

Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little (72) (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little (72) in action against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
5 / 19

Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little (72) in action against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
6 / 19

Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass with blocking help from Jackson Carman (79) and Matt Bockhorst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
7 / 19

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass with blocking help from Jackson Carman (79) and Matt Bockhorst during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
8 / 19

Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Western Michigan offensive lineman Jaylon Moore Western Michigan (74) (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
9 / 19

Western Michigan offensive lineman Jaylon Moore Western Michigan (74) (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74), left, and offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) run a blocking drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
10 / 19

National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74), left, and offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) run a blocking drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
11 / 19

Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) plays the field during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)
12 / 19

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) plays the field during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14. (Cooper Neill via AP)

Cooper Neill
Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
13 / 19

Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
14 / 19

North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - National Team offensive lineman Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State is shown during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. There's a common thread linking most of the Football Championship Subdivision players who expect to hear their name called in this month's NFL draft. They didn't participate in their schools' pandemic-delayed spring season. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)
15 / 19

FILE - National Team offensive lineman Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State is shown during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, in this Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, file photo. There's a common thread linking most of the Football Championship Subdivision players who expect to hear their name called in this month's NFL draft. They didn't participate in their schools' pandemic-delayed spring season. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) blocks against Central Arkansas defensive end J.W. Jones (50) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
16 / 19

North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz (75) blocks against Central Arkansas defensive end J.W. Jones (50) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
17 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
18 / 19

Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield (73) blocks against Rutgers in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin–Whitewater (DIII) (71) run a drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
19 / 19

National Team offensive lineman Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa (FCS) (76) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin–Whitewater (DIII) (71) run a drill during the National team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
