2021 NFL Draft: Top defensive linemen projected to be on the board when the Rams pick

Apr 16, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Various experts, whether through mock drafts or other projections, have identified offensive line (both interior and tackles), linebacker, edge rusher, defensive line, and cornerback as positions of needs for the Rams heading into this year's draft.

As part of our coverage leading into it, theRams.com will be compiling lists of the top prospects available at each position, focusing primarily on the ones that will likely be on the board when Los Angeles is on the clock throughout the NFL Draft.

Having already covered interior offensive line, edge, and linebacker, we continue the series with a look at the best defensive line options, based on experts' rankings.

Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai (6-foot-2, 296 pounds)

Togiai has surfaced as a projected Rams selection with their compensatory third-round choice in a Pro Football Focus mock draft. The 2020 Second Team All-Big Ten selection produced 23 total tackles (4.5 for loss), three sacks and two pass breakups while starting eight of Ohio State's nine games as a junior last year (ninth game – national championship – missed due to COVID-19 protocols).

Pittsburgh DL Jaylen Twyman (6-2, 301)

  • The Draft Network's No. 13 interior defensive lineman
  • Brugler's No. 10 defensive tackle
  • Not ranked by Renner

A redshirt junior, Twyman opted out of the 2020 season, but in 2019, his 10.5 sacks made him the first interior defensive lineman to lead Pitt in sacks since Aaron Donald. Coincidentally, Twyman has shown flashes of Donald when Donald was coming out of Pittsburgh, according to Brugler. Meanwhile, Zierlein pegs him as a third or fourth round pick.

West Virginia DT Darius Stills (6-1, 278)

  • The Draft Network's No. 21 interior defensive lineman
  • Not ranked by Brugler
  • Not ranked by Renner

An Associated Press First Team All-American and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Stills produced 25 total tackles (7.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 10 starts as senior in 2020. He could be a Day 3 option for the Rams, as Zierlein projects him as a seventh-round pick or priority free agent.

Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon (6-3, 313)

  • NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks' No. 3 defensive tackle
  • Brugler's No. 4 defensive tackle
  • Renner's No. 9 interior defensive lineman

The redshirt junior collected first-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading Iowa with 13.5 tackles for loss and tying for the lead with 5.5 sacks while starting all eight games at defensive tackle last year.

LSU DL Tyler Shelvin (6-2, 350)

  • The Draft Network's No. 6 interior defensive lineman
  • Brugler's No. 11 defensive tackle
  • Renner's No. 7 interior defensive lineman

NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated lists Shelvin as a potential selection for the Rams at No. 88 overall in the third round in an April 5 mock draft. Although Shelvin opted out of the 2020 season, he still made 39 tackles (including 3.0 for loss) while starting in 14 of the national-champion Tigers' 15 games in 2019.

Other prospects

  • Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown III (6-4, 321): The Draft Network's No. 14 interior defensive lineman, Brugler's No. 12 defensive tackle, not ranked by Renner.
  • Florida State DT Marvin Wilson (6-4, 303): The Draft Network's No. 11 interior defensive lineman, not ranked by Brugler, Renner's No. 3 interior defensive lineman.
  • USC's Jay Tufele (6-2, 305): Brooks' No. 5 defensive tackle, Brugler's No. 5 defensive tackle, Renner's No. 10 interior defensive lineman.

PHOTOS: Top defensive linemen projected to be available for Rams in 2021 NFL Draft

Take a look at top defensive linemen projected to be on the board when the Rams pick during the 2021 NFL Draft.

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
1 / 14

West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills (56) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Ray Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, center, is sacked by Southern California's Jay Tufele, left, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Southern California won 38-21. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
2 / 14

Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton, center, is sacked by Southern California's Jay Tufele, left, in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Southern California won 38-21. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)

Timothy J. Gonzalez/2018 All Rights Reserved
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) fires off the line during an NCAA football game against Boise State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 14

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) fires off the line during an NCAA football game against Boise State on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) celebrates a sack in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
4 / 14

Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (21) celebrates a sack in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Mark Wallheiser
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon stretches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 14

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon stretches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nixon was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 14

Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nixon was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Southern California defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Southern California won 35-31. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
7 / 14

Southern California defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Southern California won 35-31. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5), McKinnley Jackson (35), and Derick Hunter (6) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
8 / 14

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5), McKinnley Jackson (35), and Derick Hunter (6) warm up before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after stopping Auburn on a run play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
9 / 14

Texas A&M defensive lineman Bobby Brown III (5) reacts after stopping Auburn on a run play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) sacks North Carolina State quarterback Matthew McKay (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va. Dante Stills and his older brother, Darius, are among the Big 12's sack leaders and they'll be looking to cause more disruption when West Virginia hosts No. 11 Texas on Saturday. They are the sons of former all-Big East and NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Gary Stills. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)
10 / 14

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) sacks North Carolina State quarterback Matthew McKay (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va. Dante Stills and his older brother, Darius, are among the Big 12's sack leaders and they'll be looking to cause more disruption when West Virginia hosts No. 11 Texas on Saturday. They are the sons of former all-Big East and NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Gary Stills. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)

Ray Thompson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Georgia Southern running back Matt LaRoche (5) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Democker)
11 / 14

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Georgia Southern running back Matt LaRoche (5) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Democker)

Michael Democker/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
12 / 14

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. No. 1 LSU won 58-37. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) runs with the ball as Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 14

Northwestern running back Cam Porter (20) runs with the ball as Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) defends during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tackled by Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
14 / 14

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is tackled by Ohio State defensive tackle Tommy Togiai during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
