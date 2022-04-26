2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

TV coverage

Networks: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, April 28 (Round 1): 5 p.m. PT

Friday, April 29 (Rounds 2-3): 4 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 30 (Rounds 4-7): 9 a.m. PT

Commentator Teams

NFL Network: For Day 1, Rich Eisen will host, joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst and CBS No. 2 TV analyst Charles Davis, Stanford head coach David Shaw, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, NBC Sports' new Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Melissa Stark will interview the draftees on-stage after they've been selected.

On Day 2, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and Chris Rose will join Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark. Coverage will conclude with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager, Rapoport and correspondent Rachel Bonnetta handling Day 3.

ESPN: For Day 1 and 2, Mike Greenberg will host, joined by ESPN NFL senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., analysts Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland, and Senior NFL Insider Chris Mortensen. (Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will miss this year's draft to attend his son's college graduation, according to the network's press release on their coverage). Suzy Kolber will interview prospects on the main stage after they've been selected.

ABC: Rece Davis will host on the main set, joined by NFL Draft senior analyst Todd McShay and analyst Desmond Howard on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer will anchor from the Beer Park set and be joined by analyst Robert Griffin III. Pete Thamel will be reporting on the news throughout the broadcast.

For Day 3, with ESPN's presentation on ABC, Davis will host and be joined by analysts Kiper, McShay and Riddick.

ESPN Deportes: Monday Night Football voices Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will provide event coverage in Spanish alongside NFL experts Sebastián Martinez, Christensen and Miguel Pasquel. Reporter Rebeca Landa and Carlos Nava will provide reports from Las Vegas.

ESPN's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will also air internationally, reaching more than 59 million households in Spanish-speaking Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, the Caribbean, the Netherlands and Africa.

Streaming

The 2022 NFL Draft can also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (phone, PC, tablet, and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication might be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com.

For more information on streaming platforms, click here.

Radio Coverage

Radio coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7), Westwood One Sports (Round 1) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Commentator Teams

SiriusXM: Jason Horowitz will anchor and be joined by former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive Pat Kirwan, former NFL quarterback Jim Miller and former coach Rick Neuheisel all three days.

ESPN Radio: Shae Peppler Cornette will host all three days and be joined by Mike Tannenbaum and reported Ian Fitzsimmons. Former NFL linebacker Bart Scott will also join them the first two nights, with NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid adding his insights on the final day of the draft.

Rams Coverage

Pre-draft, the Rams will broadcast an episode of Between the Horns presented by Toyota on Thursday, with Voice of the Rams J.B. Long joined by analysts D'Marco Farr and Maurice Jones-Drew.

Also, don't miss the Rams Draft Post Show presented by Rocket Mortgage following each night of the draft.

Friday's post-draft show will feature Long, Gameday host Camryn Irwin and Farr, with Rams GM Les Snead joining as a special guest. Saturday's post-draft show will feature Long, Farr and Jones-Drew, with Rams head coach Sean McVay joining as a special guest.

Note: Talent and guests subject to change.

All three shows will be streamed live on theRams.com, as well as the Rams' mobile app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Rams Watch Parties

Gather with fellow Rams fans at select El Torito locations for watch parties on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft! Parties will be held at the following locations:

Woodland Hills

Rams will provide giveaways here, including stickers, rally towels and more.

Redondo Beach

Rams will provide giveaways here, including stickers, rally towels and more.

Orange

Rams will provide giveaways here, including stickers, rally towels and more.

Rams legend Frank Corral is also scheduled to make an appearance here from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Rams' current draft picks