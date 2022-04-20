Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House goes Hollywood

Apr 20, 2022 at 05:59 AM
LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 20, 2022 – The Rocket Mortgage Draft House returns and this time, it's going Hollywood. The Los Angeles Rams will operate their draft out of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, a luxury Hollywood Hills home on a 67,000 square foot lot with spectacular views of the city. In addition, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will be opened to the public through a sweepstakes with one lucky winner getting to play General Manager for the day.

Building on the success of last year's acclaimed Draft House, in partnership with Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender, the Rams have converted a luxury home into a unique location to serve as Draft headquarters for General Manager Les Snead and Head Coach Sean McVay from April 28 - 30, as well as host other team business throughout the month of May.

"We are thrilled to once again rewrite the rules with Rocket Mortgage and host our draft at the breathtaking Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Starting with our inaugural Draft House and culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LVI, last year we set the standard for how an NFL team operates. We can't wait to build on that success off-the-field as Les and Sean continue to build a championship team on-the-field."

The Rams will produce live Draft coverage from the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, including up-to-date content about each of the team's selections and live shows. In addition, the Rams' "Inside the Draft presented by Rocket Mortgage" series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into building a championship roster.

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage are launching a sweepstakes for a lucky fan to be "GM for the Day" at the Rocket Mortgage Draft House. The winner will enjoy all the amenities of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House while meeting with Rams front office executives including GM Les Snead, and win a three-day, two-night stay at a hotel in Hollywood. The sweepstakes will run through Monday, May 2 on www.therams.com/rocketmortgagedrafthouse.

The state-of-the-art complex will be complete with the Rocket Mortgage VIP Lounge which includes a golf simulator, a skateboard ramp, and other luxury amenities. The Rams collaborated with prominent LA-based artists to create curated artwork throughout the house.

The Rams and Rocket Mortgage worked with one of Hollywood's best and most notable agencies, the Oppenheim Group, to scout the perfect Draft House. Oppenheim's Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim gave Coach McVay and GM Les Snead a tour of their luxurious new Hollywood Hills digs. The VIP walkthrough was filmed Selling Sunset-style and can be seen on the Rams' official channels including here.

Following the Draft, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will host exclusive experiences and provide a backdrop for original content for the Rams and their partners.

All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: An inside look at the Rams' Rocket Mortgage Draft House 

Take an exclusive look around the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 Draft House presented by Rocket Mortgage.

