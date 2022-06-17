Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Denver Broncos

Jun 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Continuing our series of offseason opponent breakdowns following the 2022 schedule release, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 16 Christmas Day home opponent, the Denver Broncos (Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m. PT, CBS and Nickelodeon). TICKETS | SUITES

220617_OpponentBreakdownBroncos_16x9

2021

Aside from an improved defense, Year 3 of the head coach Vic Fangio era for the Broncos resembled little difference from the first two seasons.

Momentum from winning their first three games of the season was not sustained the rest of the way, as it was followed by a four-game losing streak. While they rebounded by winning four of their next six games to pull themselves to 7-6, they would drop their final four regular season games to finish 7-10 overall.

While Denver's defense allowed the third-fewest points and eight-fewest total yards of offense per game in the NFL last year, those efforts could not be complemented by an offense that ranked 23rd in scoring and 19th in total yards of offense per game – and also failed to score more than 20 points in a game in 9 of 17 games.

Changes

Fangio was dismissed, the beginning of a near-complete overhaul of the Broncos' coaching staff (only three Fangio assistants were retained).

Among the notable new hires, the Broncos brought in former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as Fangio's replacement. Hackett brought former Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten with him to Denver as the Broncos' new offensive coordinator, replacing Pat Shurmur. Klint Kubiak, who was the Vikings' offensive coordinator in 2021, replaced Mike Shula as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Meanwhile, former Rams pass game coordinator/secondary coach Ejiro Evero was hired by Hackett as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator, replacing Ed Donatell. Hackett also hired former Rams assistant defensive line coach Marcus Dixon as the Broncos' new defensive line coach.

Denver also made one of the biggest trades of the offseason, acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks in exchange for tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Head coach

Hackett enters his first season as head coach of the Broncos and also as an NFL head coach.

What to watch for

Rams offense vs. a potential familiar-looking Broncos defense

It would be easy to say Rams defense vs. Wilson. The former Seahawks QB is in a new offense with new targets in the passing game around him, and that will certainly be something to watch.

But what is perhaps more fascinating about this matchup is the Rams offense going against a defense they will likely recognize.

Hackett's hiring strategy suggests Denver plans to deploy a scheme similar to the one run by Los Angeles, given Evero and Dixon's experience. And while that could be an advantage for L.A.'s offense in that it practices against that scheme every day, that defense is also designed to counter the offensive scheme run by L.A. – though that offense will also be evolving this year.

That back-and-forth chess match is what will make this game exciting.

Related Content

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2022 Draft Class

In the first installment of this series, J.B. Long examines which rookies are poised to make the biggest on-field impacts for the Rams this season.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Green Bay Packers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 15 road opponent, the Green Bay Packers.

news

Rams re-sign Travin Howard to 1-year deal

Linebacker Travin Howard is returning to the Los Angeles Rams.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Las Vegas Raiders

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 14 home opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Where are they now? Former Rams DB & Super Bowl XXXIV Champion Todd Lyght

After nearly a decade of losing seasons, former Pro Bowl defensive back Todd Lyght stayed the course and helped lead the Rams to their first-ever Super Bowl title.

news

Top Takeaways from Rams minicamp 2022

The Rams wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday. Here are key learnings from both press conferences and observations from those practices.

news

Cooper Kupp: Contract extension product of those who poured into him, Rams teammates around him

For Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, it was those around him who helped him be successful that led to Wednesday's milestone.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines Los Angeles' Week 13 home opponent and Week 18 road opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Matthew Stafford talk takeaways from minicamp, offseason program

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and quarterback Matthew Stafford's press conferences after Day 2 of mandatory minicamp.

news

Cooper Kupp signs three-year extension with Rams

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp has signed a three-year extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

news

With new deal in place, Aaron Donald turns attention to helping Rams run it back

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald is ready to help the Rams repeat after getting a new contract done.

Advertising