How Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft went for the rest of the NFC West

While the Rams – nor the 49ers due to trading up for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 – were not on the clock, the rest of the NFC West still stayed busy during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's a quick look at what happened in the first round:

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers did not have a first-round pick this year because they included it in the package used to trade up and draft quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall in 2021.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had two selections in the first round this year, both their original pick (20th overall) and the Broncos' (5th overall) via the Russell Wilson trade.

With the 5th overall pick, Seattle took Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. With the 20th overall pick, it took Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals entered the draft scheduled to pick 3rd overall, only to trade the selection to the Houston Texans. With that pick, the Texans took Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr.

The overall terms of that trade:

The Cardinals received the 12th overall pick, the 33rd overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

The Texans received the 3rd overall pick and the 105th overall pick.