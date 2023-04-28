Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft went for the rest of the NFC West

Apr 27, 2023 at 08:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

While the Rams – nor the 49ers due to trading up for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 – were not on the clock, the rest of the NFC West still stayed busy during Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here's a quick look at what happened in the first round:

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers did not have a first-round pick this year because they included it in the package used to trade up and draft quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall in 2021.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks had two selections in the first round this year, both their original pick (20th overall) and the Broncos' (5th overall) via the Russell Wilson trade.

With the 5th overall pick, Seattle took Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. With the 20th overall pick, it took Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals entered the draft scheduled to pick 3rd overall, only to trade the selection to the Houston Texans. With that pick, the Texans took Alabama edge defender Will Anderson Jr.

The overall terms of that trade:

  • The Cardinals received the 12th overall pick, the 33rd overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
  • The Texans received the 3rd overall pick and the 105th overall pick.

Arizona then traded up to No. 6 overall in a swap with the Lions, also acquiring the 81st overall pick after sending the No. 12, No. 34 and No. 168 overall picks to Detroit. With the sixth pick, the Cardinals grabbed Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Related Content

news

2023 Draft Preview: Rams in premium position to make big impact

Looking ahead to this weekend's Draft, J.B. Long details whether L.A. should prioritize team need or best player available, examines how significant the college free agent signing period will be, and considers if this may be the most important Los Angeles Rams draft weekend in recent memory.

news

2023 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the 2023 NFL Draft and follow along with each of the Los Angeles Rams' picks.

news

This week in Rams draft prep: Rehearsal and other finishing touches

In the third and final installment of a three-part series detailing the Los Angeles Rams' preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, theRams.com dives into what happens in the days leading up to the draft itself.

news

Top Takeaways from Sean McVay and Les Snead's pre-2023 NFL Draft press conference: Comfort level with 11 picks entering draft, trading Allen Robinson II and more

What we learned from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead's joint press conference Tuesday previewing the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections as draft week arrives

One final look at experts' predictions for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Free Agency: A'Shawn Robinson signs with Giants

Former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is headed to the New York Giants.

news

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in outside linebackers?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator Chris Shula details what the team looks for in those players.

news

Rams trade Allen Robinson II to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are trading wide receiver Allen Robinson II to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in defensive backs?

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, Los Angeles Rams defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant discusses what the team looks for in those players.

news

Marquise Copeland: 'Great to be around the guys again, great to be around my coach again'

Rams defensive lineman Marquise Copeland is happy to be returning to the team after re-signing via a one-year deal.

news

This week in Rams draft prep: Quality control conversations with over-the-top scouts to further shape the board

In the second of a three-part series detailing the Los Angeles Rams' preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, theRams.com dives into what happens during the third week of April.

Advertising