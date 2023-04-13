Fitting the mold: What do the Rams value in offensive linemen?

Wendell said he's been a lot of very tough and very tough smart offensive linemen. Asked for an example from his playing or coaching career, he pointed to former Fresno State and New England Patriots teammate Logan Mankins.

Wendell said that Mankins was "all-day tough," seeking out contact every play and looking to move people, never backing down from anyone. Mankins was also mentally tough in that he was always going to do what's right for the team.

"I think he's a great example of a guy that's like, all Logan cared about was playing football and his family and his guys on the team," Wendell said. "Logan, who knows what his grades were, he's one of the smartest players I've ever been around because he's an inherently smart man, he understands how things work. So it doesn't matter what your grades are, it matters how quickly you can process information."

Should the Rams end up with rookie offensive linemen this year, Wendell looks forward to working with them.