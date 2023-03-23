2023 Free Agency: David Edwards signs with Bills

After spending most of the last four seasons as the Rams' starting left guard, David Edwards is headed to a new team.
The Bills on Thursday announced they had signed Edwards to a one-year deal.
In heading to Buffalo, Edwards reunites with former Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who currently holds the same position for the Bills and was on staff when the Rams drafted Edwards in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Though limited to four games due to injury in 2022, he still played in 53 overall, starting in 45. He started all 17 regular season games and all four playoff games during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 season. Edwards also gave up just six sacks that season, tied for sixth-best among offensive linemen that season.