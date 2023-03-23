2023 Free Agency: Greg Gaines signs with Bucs

A fourth-round pick by Los Angeles (No. 134 overall) out of the University of Washington in 2019, Gaines became a dependable part of the defensive line rotation and eventual starter, producing 122 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in 59 games (25 starts) across four seasons. In Super Bowl LVI, he contributed half of a sack and was part of a pass rush that registered a Super Bowl-record seven in the Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.