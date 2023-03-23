2023 Free Agency: Greg Gaines signs with Bucs

Greg Gaines is Tampa Bay-bound.
The former Rams defensive tackle signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent, the club announced Thursday morning. While terms of the contract were not disclosed by Tampa Bay, it is reportedly a 1-year deal.
A fourth-round pick by Los Angeles (No. 134 overall) out of the University of Washington in 2019, Gaines became a dependable part of the defensive line rotation and eventual starter, producing 122 total tackles and 10.5 sacks in 59 games (25 starts) across four seasons. In Super Bowl LVI, he contributed half of a sack and was part of a pass rush that registered a Super Bowl-record seven in the Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.