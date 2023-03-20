2023 Free Agency: Nick Scott signs with Bengals

After helping the Rams beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl, safety Nick Scott is now headed to Cincinnati to help get them over the top.
The Bengals on Monday morning officially announced the signing of Scott – an unrestricted free agent – to a 3-year contract.
A fan favorite for his big hit in the NFC Championship game during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run – and overall consistency in the secondary, Scott went from 2019 seventh-round pick and special teams contributor to reliable starter on the back end of Los Angeles' defense. He recorded 157 total tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 65 games (17) starts in four seasons.
According to OvertheCap.com, Scott's departure is projected to net the Rams a 2024 compensatory seventh-round draft pick.