Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2023 Free Agency: Nick Scott signs with Bengals

Mar 20, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After helping the Rams beat the Bengals in the Super Bowl, safety Nick Scott is now headed to Cincinnati to help get them over the top.

The Bengals on Monday morning officially announced the signing of Scott – an unrestricted free agent – to a 3-year contract.

FA_Thank-You_23-16x9-nick

A fan favorite for his big hit in the NFC Championship game during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI-winning playoff run – and overall consistency in the secondary, Scott went from 2019 seventh-round pick and special teams contributor to reliable starter on the back end of Los Angeles' defense. He recorded 157 total tackles, four interceptions, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 65 games (17) starts in four seasons.

According to OvertheCap.com, Scott's departure is projected to net the Rams a 2024 compensatory seventh-round draft pick.

2023-free-agency-tracker-16x9

Related Content

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Edge, offensive line and cornerback options following first wave of free agency

Edge, offensive line and cornerback continue to show up in experts' projections for the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks.

news

2023 Free Agency: Baker Mayfield signs with Bucs

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

2023 Free Agency: Matt Gay signs with Colts

Kicker Matt Gay is headed to a new team.

news

New special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn on his journey from NFL player to coach | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 100

Los Angeles Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn joins J.B. Long to discuss his journey from player to coach, his career accomplishments & more.

news

Chase Blackburn ready to make his mark on Rams' special teams

New Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn discusses what he'll bring to the unit he'll oversee.

news

Rams agree to terms with Coleman Shelton on 2-year contract

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on a 2-year contract.

news

Jalen Ramsey's 10 greatest moments with Rams

To commemorate Jalen Ramsey's three and a half seasons with the Rams, theRams.com highlights his 10 greatest moments in Horns.

news

Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks set

The Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks are set. Here's their current allotment.

news

Rams agree to trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a trade that will send defensive back Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

news

Rams tender exclusive rights free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom

The Los Angeles Rams have tendered exclusive right free agents Michael Hoecht, Shaun Jolly and Christian Rozeboom.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Latest projections heading into free agency

Here's what experts are predicting for the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 NFL Draft picks ahead of the start of free agency.

Advertising