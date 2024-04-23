2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here soon, and so too will the Rams be on the clock.
Los Angeles is slated to make its first selection in the first round since 2016, and has 11 total picks to work with – tied with the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers for most among all 32 teams entering this year's draft.
Here's how you can follow the action.
How to watch
The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 2 and be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+.
The broadcast schedule is as follows:
- Thursday, April 25 at 5 p.m. PT -- Round 1
- Friday, April 26 at 4 p.m. PT -- Rounds 2-3
- Saturday, April 27 at 9 a.m. PT -- Rounds 4-7
How to listen
The draft can also be listened to on the radio on SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports or ESPN Radio.
Rams' 2024 picks entering draft
Here's what the Rams' current allotment of picks looks like heading into Thursday:
- Round 1: No. 19 overall
- Round 2: No. 52 overall
- Round 3: No. 83 overall
- Round 3: No. 99 overall (special compensatory)
- Round 5: No. 154 overall
- Round 5: No. 155 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Round 6: No. 196 overall
- Round 6: No. 209 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 213 overall (compensatory)
- Round 6: No. 217 overall (compensatory)
- Round 7: No. 254 overall (compensatory)
Social media coverage from the Rams
Instagram: @rams
Facebook: /rams
X (formerly known as Twitter): @RamsNFL
TikTok: @rams