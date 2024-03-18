2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rams projections after first wave of free agency

Date: March 18

Expert: Trevor Sikkema, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Illinois iDL Jer'Zhan Newton (pictured above)

Notes:Sikkema has the Rams adding to the defensive line in wake of Donald's retirement. In the 6-foot-2, 304-pound Newton, Los Angeles would be getting the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and AP Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as a consensus All-American after posting 52 total tackles (8.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, nine QB hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks last season.

"Aaron Donald's retirement is disappointing for the Rams, but alas, he has chosen to ride off into the football sunset on the road to the Hall of Fame," Sikkema writes. "The Rams know how important top-notch interior play is. That's why I see Newton as being high on their board. He earned elite cumulative PFF grades in both pass rush and run defense over the past two seasons."

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): Newton

"Aaron Donald retired and while it would take 4-5 players to replace his production (and that may be underselling it), newton is a twitched-up defensive lineman coming off a really good season for Illinois," Wilson writes. "Cornerback was also a consideration here."

Expert: Connor Rogers, NFL Draft writer

The pick(s): Newton

"This isn't just a reactionary pick to Aaron Donald retiring," Rogers writes. "On tape, Newton is easily a top 15 player in this class. He's a master at getting off blocks with pro-ready hands and has more juice as a pass-rusher than given credit for."

Expert: Doug Farrar, NFL Editor

The pick(s): Alabama CB Terrion Arnold