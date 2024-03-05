2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: What do Rams projections look like post-combine?

Date: March 5

Expert: Dane Brugler, NFL Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Florida State EDGE Jared Verse (pictured above)

Notes: A name that has come up in previous mock drafts for the Rams, the 6-foot-4, 254-pound Verse posted nine sacks, 41 total tackles, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for the Seminoles in 11 games played last season.

Date: March 4

Expert: Lance Zierlein, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton (23rd overall, via projected trade with Texans)

Notes:In this projected trade back with the Texans, Zierlein has the Rams address their offensive line by getting 6-8, 322 Guyton, who primarily played right tackle for the Sooners but also has experience at left tackle. Guyton was an honorable mention All-Big 12 honoree for his performance in 10 games played, with nine starts at right tackle, last season.

"While the Rams have a variety of spots to fill, they also have the projected cap space to attack free agency," Zierlein writes. "The chance to upgrade the left tackle spot in the draft is too good to pass up."

Date: March 4

Expert: Gordan Guinness, NFL Analyst

The pick(s): Oregon QB Bo Nix

Notes: In this instance, PFF predicts the Rams to plan for the future.

"I ultimately think Nix — or whoever the fourth quarterback in this class winds up being — comes off the board earlier than this, but the fit here makes so much sense to me," Guiness wrote as part of his analysis.

Nix departed the Ducks as their all-time leader in completion percentage at 74.9 (658-of-879), while also breaking Oregon's single-season records for completions (364), passing yards (4,508) and passing TDs (45) in 2023. He also set the new NCAA single-season record for completion percentage last season at 77.45 (364-of-470).

Date: March 4

Expert: Nate Davis, NFL Reporter

The pick(s): UCLA DE Laiatu Latu

Notes: Latu has been a popular projection for the Rams throughout the offseason. Last year's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, he led the FBS with 1.8 tackles per game en route to winning the Lombardi Award and Ted Hendricks Award (nation's top collegiate defensive end).

Date: March 4

Expert: Sam Farmer, NFL Reporter

The pick(s): Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson