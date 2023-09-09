The Rams head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 1. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
The Rams will have a mostly-new starting offensive line combination compared to Week 1 of last season and face a Seahawks defense that tied with the Bucs and Jets for the 7th-most sacks recorded by a defense last year.
Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have always been tough matchups, and now Seattle adds talented slot receiver and 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the mix. All are friendly, reliable targets for quarterback Geno Smith and capable of generating chunk plays in the passing game.
3) Receivers knowing their roles
No Cooper Kupp on Sunday means more will be needed collectively out of the rest of Los Angeles' receivers, knowing how important Kupp is to the offense with some of the passing concepts that run through him.
Ante la ausencia de Cooper Kupp por lesión, Sean McVay necesita que otros receptores levanten la mano, pero sobre todo que el ataque por carrera sea efectivo ante los Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Hunter Long on Injured Reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 9.
In this week's game preview, J.B. Long examines how the Los Angeles Rams offense is well equipped to step up in Cooper Kupp's absence, details how this roster, although young, is also full of leadership and experience, and illustrates how a fortified Rams offensive line will be ready to set the tone against Seattle in Week 1.
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 1 regular season game between the Rams and the Seahawks in Seattle.
Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller is grateful to be named a team captain heading into the 2023 season.
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn's weekly press conferences as the Rams prepare for Week 1 against the Seahawks.
The Los Angeles Rams' wide receivers are ready to take on the task of facing the Seahawks without Cooper Kupp.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has ruled out wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Stetson Bennett and tight end Hunter Long for Sunday's game against the Seahawks in Seattle.