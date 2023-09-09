Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Rams head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 1. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1. Protect Matthew Stafford

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

The Rams will have a mostly-new starting offensive line combination compared to Week 1 of last season and face a Seahawks defense that tied with the Bucs and Jets for the 7th-most sacks recorded by a defense last year.

2. Stay disciplined in the secondary

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have always been tough matchups, and now Seattle adds talented slot receiver and 2023 first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba into the mix. All are friendly, reliable targets for quarterback Geno Smith and capable of generating chunk plays in the passing game.

3. Receivers knowing their roles

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

No Cooper Kupp on Sunday means more will be needed collectively out of the rest of Los Angeles' receivers, knowing how important Kupp is to the offense with some of the passing concepts that run through him.

