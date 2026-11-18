1) Stay healthy and get healthy

The first key to winning for the rest of the season, staying and getting healthy, is one that is entirely out of the Rams control — but that doesn't make it any less important. This season has brought a barrage of injuries all throughout the roster. Offensively, wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are still on Injured Reserve, while offensive linemen Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton and tight end Terrance Ferguson are dealing with their respective injuries. Defensively, cornerback Jaylen Watson and nose tackle Poona Ford are out for the season, while defensive end Kobie Turner is on IR and cornerback Trent McDuffie has missed multiple games.

Despite all the injuries, Los Angeles has won its last four games and is heading into the bye week in a position where it is more than capable of making the playoffs. Players have already started returning from IR and there will be more in the coming weeks: McDuffie returned from injury last week, Turner is eligible to return from IR in Week 12 and head coach Sean McVay previously said after the Packers game is a "realistic timeline" for Adams. Entering the season with high expectations in what's ended up being a season unlike most expected for the Rams, the final stretch of the regular season could prove to be closer to those preseason expectations if they can stay healthy as players return from injury.

2) Keep up the pressure defensively

Week 9 was the long-anticipated debut of the Rams' defensive line with defensive end Aaron Donald and outside linebacker Myles Garrett on the field together. The two have been with the organization together since late August, but Garrett was injured and place on IR after Week 1 while Donald played his first game in Week 2. When Garrett finally returned from IR in Week 9, it became apparent just how strong the Rams' defensive front could become.

Garrett had three sacks against the Commanders in Week 9 and Donald had his first sack since coming out or retirement against the Cardinals in Week 10. In the last two games alone, the Rams have had nine sacks compared to 12 sacks through the first eight games. Getting Turner back from IR and becoming healthier on the back end with McDuffie and safety Kam Curl returning full form, too, will give Donald, Garrett and all of the Rams' defensive line more time to do what they do and dial up pressure.

3) Lean into the run game

If last week against the Cardinals was any indication, the Rams offense is more than willing to adapt and get creative in the face of injury. McVay elected to utilize 20 personnel, with both running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum on the field at the same time, to kickstart the offense. The offense has also leaned on the run game to both create and extend leads, and preserve a lead late like they did against Arizona. Corum ran for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals and is currently on a six-game scrimmage-touchdown streak. Running back Ronnie Rivers also led an over 12-minute drive with 15 rushes for 81 yards to end the game and seal the win.