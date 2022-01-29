Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game

Jan 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams continue postseason play hosting the 49ers in the NFC Championship. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Stop the run

One of the biggest reasons the 49ers have had success in the playoffs is an offensive attack balanced out by a productive run game. They had 169 rushing yards collectively in the Wild Card Round against the Cowboys and 106 rushing yards against the Packers in the Divisional Round.

Limiting the effectiveness of that run game will be critical to the Rams advancing to Super Bowl LVI.

2) Limit 49ers WR Deebo Samuel and TE George Kittle

It's been well-documented by this point, but both Samuel and Kittle have a knack for gaining yards after the catch.

Samuel has become an especially key piece to San Francisco's offense with the way head coach Kyle Shanahan utilizes him as a running back at times.

Similar to the Divisional Round, how Los Angeles deploys versatile defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ against both players in coverage will be interesting to watch, and play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game.

3) Play clean football

The 49ers' opportunistic defense has capitalized on the Rams' mistakes in the two previous matchups, so taking care of the football is the first part of that equation.

The second is protecting quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ against another physical defensive front that sacked him five times and racked up 13 QB hits in Week 18.

Both go hand-in-hand in order for the Rams to advance to their second Super Bowl in four seasons.

