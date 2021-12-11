3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams (8-4) are back in primetime this week with a Monday Night Football road game at the Arizona Cardinals (10-2). Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN, fans can also watch locally on ABC7.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Make Cardinals QB Kyler Murray uncomfortable

Limiting Murray's effectiveness starts with preventing him for using his legs to make plays, whether that's him taking off and running or escaping the pocket to make plays off-schedule.

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones' skillset could be especially pivotal here because of his speed and athleticism.

Of course, just keeping Murray in the pocket won't be enough – it will also take consistent pressure to also keep Murray from getting into a rhythm.

2) Keep Cardinals RB James Conner contained

It was Chase Edmonds who led the Cardinals backfield with 120 rushing yards on 12 carries in Week 4, but in wake of Edmonds' Week 9 ankle injury, James Conner has emerged as a viable all-purpose option.

Conner has collected 447 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns over Arizona's last four games, and was also the one who handled goal line work when Edmonds was healthy.

All told, Conner has been a critical difference maker for Arizona, and the Rams must be mindful of his impact as a runner and a receiver.

3) Protect the football

This is important in any game against any team, but especially so against the Cardinals, who have had a knack for creating turnovers this season.

Arizona's 23 takeaways (12 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries) are tied with the Cowboys for fifth-most in the NFL entering Week 14. Accordingly, it is important for the Rams to play disciplined football and avoid giving the ball back to Murray and the Cardinals' offense.