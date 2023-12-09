Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Rams (6-6) visit the Ravens (9-3) in Baltimore in a battle between teams in the playoff race (Ravens) and hunt (Rams). Kickoff on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm.

1. Limit explosive plays by Ravens offense

As mentioned earlier this week in First Look, Baltimore already has more explosive pass and run plays (gains of 20-plus yards) through its first 12 games this season than it had in all 17 regular season games last season.

The Ravens are capable of producing chunk plays in both phases on offense, so minimizing both would go a long way toward a victory on Sunday. And it will take a disciplined effort by the Rams defense.

2. Limit Lamar Jackson's impa

One of those keys that's easier said than done, but impact starts with how the Ravens quarterback has played this season, especially how comfortable he looks in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system.

He's capable of making those explosive plays with his arm and his legs.

The Ravens are tied with the Giants, Broncos and Buccaneers for fifth in the NFL in turnover differential at +5 with 19 takeaways to 14 giveaways, capable of creating takeaways and protecting the football well.

For the Rams to win on Sunday, they'll need to create takeaways of their own, but also avoid committing any, given the Ravens' ability to generate explosive plays and the possibility of such plays after a turnover. Plus, a long, sustained drive would help keep Jackson and Baltimore's offense off the field.

