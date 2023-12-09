The Ravens are tied with the Giants, Broncos and Buccaneers for fifth in the NFL in turnover differential at +5 with 19 takeaways to 14 giveaways, capable of creating takeaways and protecting the football well.

For the Rams to win on Sunday, they'll need to create takeaways of their own, but also avoid committing any, given the Ravens' ability to generate explosive plays and the possibility of such plays after a turnover. Plus, a long, sustained drive would help keep Jackson and Baltimore's offense off the field.