Injury Report 12/8: Tyler Higbee doubtful for Week 14 at Ravens; Michael Hoecht, Byron Young and Quentin Lake questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore (10 a.m. PT, FOX).
"If that's the case and he's not able to go, then those other guys will be ready to step up," head coach Sean McVay said prior to Friday's practice, referring to Hunter Long, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins.
"It changes the fact that you don't have one of your leaders and captains out there and the production that he's brought," McVay added. "It doesn't change much for us in terms of the things that we would do and the way that we would want to operate. I think it's been good to be able to see whether it's (tight end) Brycen Hopkins, (tight end) David Allen, (tight end) Hunter Long, all those guys have played meaningful snaps for us this year. (Tight Ends Coach) Nick Caley does such a great job with that unit. They've had a really good week of practice. If Higbee is able to go, I know that there's nobody that's going to work harder over these next 48 hours to put himself in position to be ready. If he can go, great, and if not then he'll be leading on the sideline and controlling what he can control."
Outside linebackers Michael Hoecht (knee) and Byron Young (knee) and defensive back Quentin Lake (hamstring) are considered questionable. However, McVay said Lake is the only player they have to be "smart" with, and that Hoecht and Young should be good to go for Sunday's game barring an unforeseen setback for either player.
For the Ravens, linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), outside linebacker Malik Hamm (ankle) and cornerback Damarion Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable; otherwise, no other players listed on their report carry an injury designation for Sunday.
Below are the final injury reports for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Limited
|Questionable
|Byron Young
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Rob Havenstein
|OL
|NIR-Resting
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Elbow
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|NIR-Illness
|DNP
|Full
|Full
|-
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Groin
|Limited
|Limited
|Limited
|Questionable
|Justin Madubuike
|DT
|Concussion
|Limited
|Full
|Full
|-
|Malik Hamm
|OLB
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|Calf
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Trenton Simpson
|LB
|Concussion
|Full
|Full
|Full
|-
|Damarion Williams
|CB
|Ankle
|Full
|Full
|Full
|Questionable
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|NIR-Illness
|-
|DNP
|Full
|-
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|NIR-Resting
|-
|-
|DNP
|-