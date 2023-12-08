Injury Report 12/8: Tyler Higbee doubtful for Week 14 at Ravens; Michael Hoecht, Byron Young and Quentin Lake questionable

"It changes the fact that you don't have one of your leaders and captains out there and the production that he's brought," McVay added. "It doesn't change much for us in terms of the things that we would do and the way that we would want to operate. I think it's been good to be able to see whether it's (tight end) Brycen Hopkins, (tight end) David Allen, (tight end) Hunter Long, all those guys have played meaningful snaps for us this year. (Tight Ends Coach) Nick Caley does such a great job with that unit. They've had a really good week of practice. If Higbee is able to go, I know that there's nobody that's going to work harder over these next 48 hours to put himself in position to be ready. If he can go, great, and if not then he'll be leading on the sideline and controlling what he can control."