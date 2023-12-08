Rams preparing for weather, Lamar Jackson & a big challenge in Week 14 | Game Preview

Climb to Contention

Sunday, the Rams will be out to win a fourth straight game for the first time since… that five-game streak culminating in the aforementioned win over Baltimore deep in the 2021 season.

Regardless of where it goes from here, I've seen enough to believe the Rams were right to bet on themselves in 2023 – to retool on the fly rather than tearing it down and rebuilding. There seem to be so many lasting benefits to this climb back to contention since the bye. And the performances during this streak validate that the decision-makers were correct in seeing the playoff potential in this group.

Whether or not they can get there remains to be seen. But I want to be on the record in appreciation of the thought process now rather than getting caught up in the results yet to come.

Fair Warning

These next three games are going to be rapid-fire, with two home dates in five days on the backside of this road trip. Those contests against the Commanders and Saints are very likely to be your last two chances to see the Rams in person at SoFi Stadium (but prove me wrong, Rams!).

It will be Christmas and Week 17 before we know it.

High Five

The closing stretch sets up like a Super Bowl sandwich – and you know I'm a carb lover because I'm focused on how good the bread is.

The Ravens and 49ers are clearly capable of winning it all, and each could wind up as top seeds come January.

In between are three games in which the Rams are likely to be favored.

3-2 would leave the Rams with a winning record with a very high probability of making the postseason. 4-1 would effectively clinch a playoff berth. 5-0, and there's no keeping L.A. out.