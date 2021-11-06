3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Titans

The Los Angeles Rams (7-1) return home to host the Tennessee Titans (6-2) on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams:

1) Stop the run

Just because the Titans won't have Derrick Henry doesn't mean they will completely abandon their run game.

Adrian Peterson – who signed from Tennessee's practice squad to its active roster on Friday – has still proven to be a productive, dependable option, even in his mid-30s. The Titans also still lead the NFL with 260 rushing attempts as a team, and that smash-mouth identity won't change anytime soon.

For the Rams to minimize the success of the Titans offense, and in turn increase their chances of winning, preventing the Titans from establishing the run will be critical.

2) Make sound decisions in the passing game

The Titans allow the ninth-most passing yards per game in the NFL at 267.4 through the first eight weeks. Their secondary has also been hit hard by injuries, with 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley suffering a torn ACL in Week 6, and cornerback Kristian Fulton being placed on Injured Reserve two weeks ago.

However, they still have Pro Bowl and All-Pro safety Kevin Byard – AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October after recording three interceptions, seven pass breakups, 27 total tackles, one forced fumble and a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown last month.

Accordingly, the Rams must be aware of where he is at all times. And the best way for them to take advantage of the Titans secondary – besides avoiding Byard – is by staying disciplined in the passing game.

3) Contain Julio Jones (and A.J. Brown, if he plays)

As mentioned in First Look, one doesn't have to look further than Week 2 against the Seahawks to see what a healthy Jones is capable of. While Brown had three catches for 43 yards, Jones had six catches for 128 in a 33-30 Titans win at Seattle.

Even if Jones is the only one available – Brown landed on Friday's injury report with a knee injury and is questionable for Sunday's game – he should still command attention from the Rams secondary. However, if Brown also plays, it will be critical for the Rams secondary to communicate effectively and limit both.