 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

3 takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's press conference following Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft: Jared Verse's role, keeping interest in him under radar, how way drafted unfolded helped land him

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:58 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay met with reporters after the team selected a player in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time in eight years by selecting Florida State defensive end Jared Verse 19th overall Thursday night.

Here are 3 key takeaways from that conversation:

Verse will start out in OLB room

McVay said Verse will start out with the outside linebackers. Verse can reduce down and play defensive end and also line up cover a guard, but edge is where he'll begin.

"He's got a lot of versatility," McVay said. "You watch the way that he plays, he's got great hands, he's violent, he's got a versatile arsenal of moves that he can activate, but he plays the game the way that we want it to be played."

Record-setting on offensive players helped Rams land Verse

A record streak of 14 consecutive offensive players to open this year's draft – including six quarterbacks taken among the first 12 picks – helped push down lots of defensive players, which ultimately benefitted the Rams in getting Verse at No. 19 overall.

"Definitely pushed defense our way," Snead said of the way the draft unfolded. "We always felt like Jared had a chance to get there, but there was definitely a chance for him to go right before us, depending on how that whole thing shook out."

Intentional about keeping interest in Verse under wraps

According to Snead, the Rams did not conduct any private workouts with Verse during the pre-draft process – by design so that the team's interest in him did not become public knowledge.

"We tried to go stealth with it," Snead said. "But like Sean mentioned, from the vetting process, it's all subjective, but one of our higher-rated guys in terms of intangibles off the field. And also, it transcends to when you rate some things that are not necessarily physical talent, but competitiveness, urgency on the field – he rated very, very high."

Related Content

news

READ: DE Jared Verse brings relentless, 'chip on my shoulder' work ethic to Rams

Selected 19th overall by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, defensive end Jared Verse is eager to get to Los Angeles and continue to earn what he's gotten in his football career.
news

READ: Rams select DE Jared Verse with 19th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

Tracking each selection the Los Angeles Rams make in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.
news

In second stint with Rams, Darious Williams now imparting wisdom he once received 

Rams defensive back Darious Williams is now one of the veteran leaders within his position group.
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead and Sean McVay's pre-2024 NFL Draft press conference: Exploring 'all three' options at 19th overall, how they grade players and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's joint press conference ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will take place Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27.
news

NFL Rookie of the Year results, internal motivation fueling Kobie Turner as he prepares for Year 2

How his rookie season has shaped Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner approach to the 2024 offseason.
news

From the Podium: Hear from Darious Williams, Michael Hoecht, Kobie Turner, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson as Week 2 of 2024 offseason workout program gets underway

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, nose tackle Kobie Turner, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, defensive back Darious Williams and outside linebacker Michael Hoecht's press conferences following Day 1 of the second week of the offseason program. 
news

Cooper Kupp focused on being present, best version of himself as he prepares for 2024 season

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is ready to move past the injuries impacting his previou two seasons as he shifts his tattention fully toward 2024.
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: One last look at Rams projections

Here's one final look at what experts think the Rams will do with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Rams legend Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

The NFL's first Filipino-American quarterback, Roman Gabriel has passed away at the age of 83.
Advertising