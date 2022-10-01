Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk 49ers' offense, Rams' run game, facing division rival

Sep 30, 2022 at 05:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Friday, discussing ...

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"This is the 49ers that I know." – Morris

  • While it may be Jimmy Garoppolo under center instead of Trey Lance, Morris still see the same 49ers offense run by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • Morris said that Garoppolo may be knocking off "rust" due to being in his second full week of practice and not having offseason or preseason, but is still a "tough football player that plays always the game well."

"What do we do best? How do we attack these guys, in terms of throughout the game?" – Coen

  • When it comes to having consistency in the run game, Coen pointed to identifying – once in the flow of the game – what they're having success with, then trying to emulate that success throughout the game.
  • Coen emphasized that does not mean calling the same plays over and over again, but going back to those successful plays and finding complementary plays off of that.

"For sure. It's a divisional game. It's important." – Donald

  • For Donald, the competitiveness does go up a notch for him when playing the 49ers, just like any divisional opponent.
  • "Anytime you in a divisional game, you want to continue to be top dog," said Donald, who added that the Rams know what type of game Monday night will be in terms of being a physical one.

