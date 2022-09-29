Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 at 49ers

Sep 29, 2022 at 04:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing defensive back Derion Kendrick's status, familiarity with the 49ers and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"(Kendrick is) making great progress." – McVay

  • Although Kendrick was limited in Thursday's practice while in concussion protocol, McVay said the rookie defensive back is expected to be available for Monday night's game against the 49ers.
  • Kendrick had a team-high-tying nine total tackles in the Rams' 20-12 win over the Cardinals last week.

"Guys love to hear from somebody that is as cerebral as he is talking about the game." – Wagner

  • When it came to Ramsey's leadership within a short-handed secondary over the last week and a half, what stood out most to Wagner was Ramsey's communication amongst that group.
  • "When you're out there, you're watching him practicing, doing the stuff that he's doing, it just trickles down to everybody else," Wagner said.

"Really well rounded defense, super physical, really well coached. It'd be a big challenge for us." – Stafford

  • Stafford said the 49ers have a "complete" defense – capable of affecting the pocket for a quarterback, stopping the run and also preventing explosive pass plays.
  • San Francisco enters Monday night's game allowing the second-fewest total yards of offense per game and third-fewest points per game in the NFL.

