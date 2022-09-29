Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Bobby Wagner's impact on Rams defense

In the eyes of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner gives the Rams another chess piece to work with similar to defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

"They don't change much, it just gives them a few more options," Shanahan told San Francisco reporters Thursday. "Bobby's a middle linebacker who is also a very good pass rusher, so each week they can play him at different positions. It's the same thing they do with Jalen. I mean, Jalen, sometimes he's a corner, sometimes he's a nickel (defensive back), sometimes he's their 3-4 edge backer in a nickel front. They do that with everybody, now they can do it with Bobby."

That versatility has been reflected in Wagner's stat line.

Through the first three games of the season, the 11th-year pro has registered 23 total tackles (two for loss), plus two sacks and three QB hits. He's also helped the Rams post the second-highest run stop win rate in the NFL at 38 percent, according to ESPN analytics.

The Rams don't use Wagner all over the field like Ramsey, but the effect is still similar in terms of how it impacts offensive playcallers.