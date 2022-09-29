Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Bobby Wagner's impact on Rams defense

Sep 29, 2022 at 03:27 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In the eyes of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, the addition of linebacker Bobby Wagner gives the Rams another chess piece to work with similar to defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

"They don't change much, it just gives them a few more options," Shanahan told San Francisco reporters Thursday. "Bobby's a middle linebacker who is also a very good pass rusher, so each week they can play him at different positions. It's the same thing they do with Jalen. I mean, Jalen, sometimes he's a corner, sometimes he's a nickel (defensive back), sometimes he's their 3-4 edge backer in a nickel front. They do that with everybody, now they can do it with Bobby."

That versatility has been reflected in Wagner's stat line.

Through the first three games of the season, the 11th-year pro has registered 23 total tackles (two for loss), plus two sacks and three QB hits. He's also helped the Rams post the second-highest run stop win rate in the NFL at 38 percent, according to ESPN analytics.

The Rams don't use Wagner all over the field like Ramsey, but the effect is still similar in terms of how it impacts offensive playcallers.

"They don't put him at corner, but it's just switching people up, testing your rules, all that stuff, which, it's tough when they have those guys how there how to mix it up," Shanahan said.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 4 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers.

news

Ben Skowronek embraces fullback role

Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek has been putting his blocking to good use as a unique wrinkle to their run game.

news

Cam Akers demuestra que sigue siendo un corredor explosivo en en el partido contra los Cardenales

El corredor de los Rams de Los Angeles, Cam Akers, escuchó la especulación de que había perdido su lugar, el domingo contra los Cardenales de Arizona demostró lo contrario.

news

First Look: Rams close out back-to-back divisional road games taking on 49ers on Monday Night Football

An early preview of Monday night's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 4 Monday Night Football road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Rams DB Grant Haley tells the story behind his Super Bowl victory t-shirt | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 88

There's a picture from the night of February 13, 2022, in it stands a former undrafted college free agent posing with the Lombardi Trophy. But he isn't wearing his uniform. Nor is he donning world championship gear.

news

McVay: Van Jefferson's Injured Reserve designation will be short-term

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides the latest on the status of wide receiver Van Jefferson after Jefferson was placed on Injured Reserve on Sept. 24.

news

La defensa de los Rams se dobla, pero nunca se rompe en valioso triunfo que extiende brutal dominio sobre Cardinals

Aaron Donald logra su captura 100 en la NFL, Jalen Ramsey impone condiciones y Matthew Stafford juega sin errores contra un rival al que Los Ángeles se ha acostumbrado a derrotar

news

Cam Akers reminds he's still an explosive rusher in Rams' Week 3 win at Cardinals

Rams running back Cam Akers showed what made him effective in 2020 in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 20-12 road win over Cardinals in Week 3

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 20-12 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 20-12 in road opener

The Rams knock off the Cardinals in their first road game of the 2022 season behind timely playmaking by their defense and special teams.

Advertising