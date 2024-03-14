5 things to know about Jonah Jackson

Jonah Jackson is the newest addition to the Rams' offensive line room, signing a 3-year deal on Thursday.
Here are five things fans should know about him:
1) Familiar with both sides of the trenches
According to his Ohio State bio, the majority of Jackson's playing time came at left tackle and defensive tackle.
2) One of the top interior offensive linemen available in free agency
ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked Jackson as his No. 11 overall free agent and No. 2 interior offensive lineman, while Trench Warfare newsletter publisher and offensive line/defensive line analyst Brandon Thorn had Jackson as his top offensive guard.
3) Knows Big Ten well
Jackson began his collegiate career at Rutgers, spending four seasons there before finishing at Ohio State as a grad transfer.
4) Pass protection pro
According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson has allowed only 2 sacks and 53 QB pressures across 928 pass-blocking snaps since 2022.
5) Smooth transition
From a schematic standpoint, Jackson said Thursday that there's carryover from the Lions to the Rams when it comes to some of their core concepts in the run game.