50/50 Raffle supporting the Los Angeles Rams Foundation is coming to SoFi Stadium! 

Win big when you support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation and play the 50/50 Raffle! Since the launch of the 50/50 Raffle in 2017, the Los Angeles Rams Foundation has awarded over $500,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Los Angeles with the support of Rams fans at each home game.

For every Rams home game, one lucky fan will take 50 percent of the proceeds, while the other 50 percent will support the Rams community outreach programs and community partners who are providing youth education and mentoring, promoting health and wellness, and helping address the issues of poverty.

Fans can purchase raffle tickets from 50/50 sellers wearing bright orange shirts stationed throughout the SoFi Stadium concourses and stadium sections until the end of the third quarter. During the fourth quarter, the winning number will be announced and posted on the scoreboard as well as on www.TheRams.com/5050. Follow @RamsCommunity on Twitter to see the winning number posted following the 2 minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Raffle Ticket Prices:

5 for $20

40 for $40