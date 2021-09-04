Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Weekly wrap-up: 53-man roster, Rams vs. Broncos & preparing for home opener vs. Bears

Sep 04, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Joliana Frausto

The Los Angeles Rams have completed the preseason, cut down the roster to 53, and are now preparing for the 2021 season. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Meet the Rams 53-man roster for the 2021 season

The Los Angeles Rams have announced the 53-man active roster for the 2021 season. Click through photos to meet the team!

The Los Angeles Rams have announced the 53-man active roster for the 2021 season. Click through photos to meet the team!

DeSean Jackson16x9
1 / 53
Robert Woods16x9
2 / 53
Jordan Fuller16x9
3 / 53
Jalen Ramsey16x9
4 / 53
Matt Gay16x9
5 / 53
Matthew Stafford16x9
6 / 53
Cooper Kupp16x9
7 / 53
Darious Williams16x9
8 / 53
Van Jefferson16x9
9 / 53
John Wolford16x9
10 / 53
Sony Michel16x9
11 / 53
Tutu Atwell16x9
12 / 53
Bryce Perkins16x9
13 / 53
David Long Jr.16x9
14 / 53
hughes-16x9
15 / 53
Taylor Rapp16x9
16 / 53
Terrell Burgess16x9
17 / 53
Darrell Henderson Jr.16x9
18 / 53
Robert Rochell 16x9
19 / 53
Travin Howard 16x9
20 / 53
Nick Scott16x9
21 / 53
Jake Funk16x9
22 / 53
J.R. Reed16x9
23 / 53
Kenny Young_16x9
24 / 53
Matthew Orzech16x9
25 / 53
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo16x9
26 / 53
Chris Garrett16x9
27 / 53
Ernest Jones 16x9
28 / 53
Troy Reeder16x9
29 / 53
Terrell Lewis 16x9
30 / 53
Leonard Floyd16x9
31 / 53
Brian Allen16x9
32 / 53
Justin Hollins 16x9
33 / 53
Austin Corbett 16x9
34 / 53
Alaric Jackson 16x9
35 / 53
Sebastian Joseph-Day16x9
36 / 53
Joseph Noteboom16x9
37 / 53
Bobby Evans 16x9
38 / 53
Tremayne Anchrum Jr
39 / 53
David Edwards 16x9
40 / 53
Andrew Whitworth 16x9
41 / 53
Rob Havenstein 16x9
42 / 53
Ben Skowronek 16x9
43 / 53
Johnny Mundt16x9
44 / 53
Jacob Harris16x9
45 / 53
Brycen Hopkins16x9
46 / 53
Tyler Higbee16x9
47 / 53
Greg Gaines16x9
48 / 53
Jonah Williams16x9
49 / 53
A'Shawn Robinson16x9
50 / 53
Bobby Brown III16x9
51 / 53
Michael Hoecht 16x9
52 / 53
Aaron Donald16x9
53 / 53
Related Links

Between the Horns: 53-Man Roster Breakdown for the Rams

J.B. Long, Maurice Jones Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Andrew Siciliano to break down the initial 53-man roster for the Rams; they discuss the surprise players that made the team and the overall outlook heading into the Sunday Night opener against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.

OneRepublic is announced as the 2021 season opener halftime performer

The Los Angeles Rams announce OneRepublic as the halftime performer for Rams vs. Chicago Bears season opener at SoFi Stadium. The game and halftime show will be presented by online personal finance company SoFi.

Aaron Donald is ranked No. 2 in the NFL's Top 100 players list

Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald lands at No. 2 on the NFL's Top 100 players of 2021. Check out his highlights.

Mic'd up with Tutu Atwell

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell mic'd up at the Rams at Broncos preseason matchup.

Best moments from Rams vs. Broncos preseason matchup

Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos preseason game.

Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos preseason game.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
1 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
2 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
3 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
4 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
5 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
6 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
7 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
8 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
9 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
10 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
11 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
12 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
13 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
14 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
15 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
16 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
17 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
18 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
19 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
20 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
21 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
22 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
23 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
24 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
25 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
26 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
27 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
28 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
29 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
30 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
31 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
32 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
33 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
34 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
35 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
36 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
37 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
38 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
39 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
40 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
41 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
42 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
43 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
44 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
45 / 68

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
46 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
47 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
48 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
49 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
50 / 68

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
51 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
52 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
53 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
54 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
55 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
56 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
57 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
58 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
59 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
60 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
61 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams/Kyle Cooper
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
62 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
63 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
64 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
65 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
66 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
67 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Kyle Cooper/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
68 / 68

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
