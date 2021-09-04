Weekly wrap-up: 53-man roster, Rams vs. Broncos & preparing for home opener vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams have completed the preseason, cut down the roster to 53, and are now preparing for the 2021 season. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Meet the Rams 53-man roster for the 2021 season
The Los Angeles Rams have announced the 53-man active roster for the 2021 season. Click through photos to meet the team!
The Los Angeles Rams have announced the 53-man active roster for the 2021 season. Click through photos to meet the team!
Between the Horns: 53-Man Roster Breakdown for the Rams
J.B. Long, Maurice Jones Drew, and D'Marco Farr are joined by Andrew Siciliano to break down the initial 53-man roster for the Rams; they discuss the surprise players that made the team and the overall outlook heading into the Sunday Night opener against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
OneRepublic is announced as the 2021 season opener halftime performer
The Los Angeles Rams announce OneRepublic as the halftime performer for Rams vs. Chicago Bears season opener at SoFi Stadium. The game and halftime show will be presented by online personal finance company SoFi.
Aaron Donald is ranked No. 2 in the NFL's Top 100 players list
Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald lands at No. 2 on the NFL's Top 100 players of 2021. Check out his highlights.
Mic'd up with Tutu Atwell
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams WR Tutu Atwell mic'd up at the Rams at Broncos preseason matchup.
Best moments from Rams vs. Broncos preseason matchup
Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos preseason game.
Take a look at the best snapshots from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos preseason game.