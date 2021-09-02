Rams name 2021 season captains

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night announced their eight team captains for the 2021 season as voted by the players. They are:
- P Johnny Hekker
- S Jordan Fuller
- WR Cooper Kupp
- QB Matthew Stafford
- OL Andrew Whitworth
- WR Robert Woods
- CB Jalen Ramsey
- DL Aaron Donald
Hekker, Kupp, Whitworth, Woods and Donald are all returning captains.
Hekker is an 8-time Rams captain and the longest-tenured Ram, Whitworth a five-time Rams captain and Donald a four-time Rams captain and the second-longest-tenured Ram. For Kupp and Woods, it's their second time earning the distinction; they were first-year captains in 2020.
Fuller and Ramsey are first-year captains.
While Stafford is also a first-year captain for the Rams, it's not the first time in his NFL career he has earned the recognition – he was also named a team captain seven times (four consecutive years from 2010-13, then three consecutive years from 2018-2020) while with the Lions.