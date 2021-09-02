Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams name 2021 season captains

Sep 01, 2021 at 06:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night announced their eight team captains for the 2021 season as voted by the players. They are:

Hekker, Kupp, Whitworth, Woods and Donald are all returning captains.

Hekker is an 8-time Rams captain and the longest-tenured Ram, Whitworth a five-time Rams captain and Donald a four-time Rams captain and the second-longest-tenured Ram. For Kupp and Woods, it's their second time earning the distinction; they were first-year captains in 2020.

Fuller and Ramsey are first-year captains.

While Stafford is also a first-year captain for the Rams, it's not the first time in his NFL career he has earned the recognition – he was also named a team captain seven times (four consecutive years from 2010-13, then three consecutive years from 2018-2020) while with the Lions.

news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell shares impressions of running back Sony Michel and Rams tight ends, Raheem Morris on outside linebackers 

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell gives his thoughts on how running back Sony Michel has looked so far as well as the tights, while defensive coordinator Raheem 
news

Rams sign 14 players to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams bring back 14 players to their practice squad. 
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference on initial 53-man roster

Here's what stood out from head coach Sean McVay's press conference on the  initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to initial 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about the initial 53-man roster, while quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses the group of receivers he'll be working with. 
news

Rams trade punter Corey Bojorquez to Packers

The Los Angeles Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Analysis: Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2021

A position-by-position breakdown of the Rams' first 53-man roster heading into the 2021 season. 
news

Rams begin initial reductions ahead of 53-man roster deadline by waiving six players

The Rams have begun reducing their roster toward the 53-man maximum by waiving six players ahead of Tuesday's deadline. 
news

Sean McVay: "The tough decisions, those are positive problems for us" 

With the preseason schedule wrapped up, the Rams now look ahead to key roster decisions with Tuesday's 53-man deadline looming. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Bryce Perkins, Corey Bojorquez and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. react to preseason finale against Broncos

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, quarterback Bryce Perkins, punter Corey Bojorquez and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. discuss Saturday night's preseason loss to the Broncos and look ahead to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. 
news

Top three players from first half of Rams-Broncos

Rams punter Corey Bojorquez, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht shine in the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos in Denver. 
news

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been voted by his peers as one of the Top 10 players in the league the fourth-straight year. 
