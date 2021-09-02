Rams name 2021 season captains

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night announced their eight team captains for the 2021 season as voted by the players. They are:

Hekker, Kupp, Whitworth, Woods and Donald are all returning captains.

Hekker is an 8-time Rams captain and the longest-tenured Ram, Whitworth a five-time Rams captain and Donald a four-time Rams captain and the second-longest-tenured Ram. For Kupp and Woods, it's their second time earning the distinction; they were first-year captains in 2020.

Fuller and Ramsey are first-year captains.