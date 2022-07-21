Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Aaron Donald in 99 Club for Madden 23 

Jul 21, 2022 at 05:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Another year, another inclusion in the Madden 99 Club for Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

The club is designated annually for an elite group of players with a 99 overall rating in EA Sports' pro football video game franchise. Donald has been a part of it since EA Sports first introduced it in Madden NFL 19, and also received a 99 overall rating prior to Madden NFL 18's release.

Overall, it marks the sixth time Donald has been rated 99 overall in Madden.

Donald is the fourth player to be inducted into this year's group, joining 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Donald's Rams teammate Cooper Kupp was close to being a fellow member, earning a 98 overall rating when the wide receivers' ratings were revealed earlier this week.

Madden NFL 23 will be available on August 19, 2022.

